CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 604 604¼ 587 591½ —12¾ Mar 629 629 613½ 617 —12½ May 644¼ 644½ 629¾ 633¼ —12 Jul 650¾ 650¾ 638¼ 640¾ —11¼ Sep 661 661 649½ 651½ —11 Dec 674½ 676¼ 663¾ 665¾ —10½ Mar 685¼ 685¼ 677¾ 678 —10¼ Est. sales 87,430. Fri.’s sales 106,060 Fri.’s open int 398,294, up 784 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 475¼ 478¾ 469 471½ —4¾ Mar 489½ 492½ 483¾ 485¾ —4¾ May 497½ 501 492½ 494¼ —4¾ Jul 502½ 505½ 497¼ 499 —4¾ Sep 502¼ 504¾ 497 498¼ —5 Dec 507¼ 510 502½ 503¼ —5¼ Mar 517¾ 518½ 512½ 513 —5¾ Jul 523 523 519¼ 519¼ —5 Dec 488¼ 488¼ 485 485¼ —4¾ Jul 503 503 502 503 — ¾ Dec 485¼ 489¾ 485¼ 489¾ Est. sales 189,245. Fri.’s sales 194,685 Fri.’s open int 1,260,772, up 4,214 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 484¾ 485 461¾ 464 —15 Mar 485¾ 487¾ 480 480 —9¾ Est. sales 470. Fri.’s sales 230 Fri.’s open int 4,433 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1340 1344½ 1316¼ 1318 —22¼ Jan 1355 1360 1332¼ 1334 —21¾ Mar 1364¾ 1370 1342¾ 1344½ —21 May 1371¼ 1375½ 1349½ 1351¼ —19¾ Jul 1369 1374¼ 1349¾ 1351¼ —18¾ Aug 1347¼ 1352 1329½ 1331½ —17½ Sep 1302¾ 1303 1284¾ 1286¾ —16¼ Nov 1281½ 1284 1263¾ 1265 —17½ Jan 1273½ 1273½ 1273½ 1273½ —14 Mar 1263¼ 1263¼ 1263¼ 1263¼ —12¾ May 1269 1269 1269 1269 —2½ Est. sales 202,138. Fri.’s sales 209,026 Fri.’s open int 761,988, up 13,350

