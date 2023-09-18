CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|604
|604¼
|587
|591½
|—12¾
|Mar
|629
|629
|613½
|617
|—12½
|May
|644¼
|644½
|629¾
|633¼
|—12
|Jul
|650¾
|650¾
|638¼
|640¾
|—11¼
|Sep
|661
|661
|649½
|651½
|—11
|Dec
|674½
|676¼
|663¾
|665¾
|—10½
|Mar
|685¼
|685¼
|677¾
|678
|—10¼
|Est. sales 87,430.
|Fri.’s sales 106,060
|Fri.’s open int 398,294,
|up 784
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|475¼
|478¾
|469
|471½
|—4¾
|Mar
|489½
|492½
|483¾
|485¾
|—4¾
|May
|497½
|501
|492½
|494¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|502½
|505½
|497¼
|499
|—4¾
|Sep
|502¼
|504¾
|497
|498¼
|—5
|Dec
|507¼
|510
|502½
|503¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|517¾
|518½
|512½
|513
|—5¾
|Jul
|523
|523
|519¼
|519¼
|—5
|Dec
|488¼
|488¼
|485
|485¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|503
|503
|502
|503
|—
|¾
|Dec
|485¼
|489¾
|485¼
|489¾
|Est. sales 189,245.
|Fri.’s sales 194,685
|Fri.’s open int 1,260,772,
|up 4,214
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|484¾
|485
|461¾
|464
|—15
|Mar
|485¾
|487¾
|480
|480
|—9¾
|Est. sales 470.
|Fri.’s sales 230
|Fri.’s open int 4,433
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1340
|1344½
|1316¼
|1318
|—22¼
|Jan
|1355
|1360
|1332¼
|1334
|—21¾
|Mar
|1364¾
|1370
|1342¾
|1344½
|—21
|May
|1371¼
|1375½
|1349½
|1351¼
|—19¾
|Jul
|1369
|1374¼
|1349¾
|1351¼
|—18¾
|Aug
|1347¼
|1352
|1329½
|1331½
|—17½
|Sep
|1302¾
|1303
|1284¾
|1286¾
|—16¼
|Nov
|1281½
|1284
|1263¾
|1265
|—17½
|Jan
|1273½
|1273½
|1273½
|1273½
|—14
|Mar
|1263¼
|1263¼
|1263¼
|1263¼
|—12¾
|May
|1269
|1269
|1269
|1269
|—2½
|Est. sales 202,138.
|Fri.’s sales 209,026
|Fri.’s open int 761,988,
|up 13,350
