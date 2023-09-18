Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

September 18, 2023, 1:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 604 604¼ 587 591½ —12¾
Mar 629 629 613½ 617 —12½
May 644¼ 644½ 629¾ 633¼ —12
Jul 650¾ 650¾ 638¼ 640¾ —11¼
Sep 661 661 649½ 651½ —11
Dec 674½ 676¼ 663¾ 665¾ —10½
Mar 685¼ 685¼ 677¾ 678 —10¼
Est. sales 87,430. Fri.’s sales 106,060
Fri.’s open int 398,294, up 784
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 475¼ 478¾ 469 471½ —4¾
Mar 489½ 492½ 483¾ 485¾ —4¾
May 497½ 501 492½ 494¼ —4¾
Jul 502½ 505½ 497¼ 499 —4¾
Sep 502¼ 504¾ 497 498¼ —5
Dec 507¼ 510 502½ 503¼ —5¼
Mar 517¾ 518½ 512½ 513 —5¾
Jul 523 523 519¼ 519¼ —5
Dec 488¼ 488¼ 485 485¼ —4¾
Jul 503 503 502 503 ¾
Dec 485¼ 489¾ 485¼ 489¾
Est. sales 189,245. Fri.’s sales 194,685
Fri.’s open int 1,260,772, up 4,214
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 484¾ 485 461¾ 464 —15
Mar 485¾ 487¾ 480 480 —9¾
Est. sales 470. Fri.’s sales 230
Fri.’s open int 4,433
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1340 1344½ 1316¼ 1318 —22¼
Jan 1355 1360 1332¼ 1334 —21¾
Mar 1364¾ 1370 1342¾ 1344½ —21
May 1371¼ 1375½ 1349½ 1351¼ —19¾
Jul 1369 1374¼ 1349¾ 1351¼ —18¾
Aug 1347¼ 1352 1329½ 1331½ —17½
Sep 1302¾ 1303 1284¾ 1286¾ —16¼
Nov 1281½ 1284 1263¾ 1265 —17½
Jan 1273½ 1273½ 1273½ 1273½ —14
Mar 1263¼ 1263¼ 1263¼ 1263¼ —12¾
May 1269 1269 1269 1269 —2½
Est. sales 202,138. Fri.’s sales 209,026
Fri.’s open int 761,988, up 13,350

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

