CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 567½ —1½ Dec 595½ 597¾ 583½ 594 —3¼ Mar 622½ 623¾ 610¼ 620½ —3 May 638½ 640¼ 627¾ 637 —3 Jul 647¼ 647¾ 636¼ 644¾ —2¾ Sep 658¾ 658¾ 648¼ 656¼ —2¾ Dec 673¾ 673¾ 663¼ 671 —2½ Est. sales 70,955. Wed.’s sales 104,005 Wed.’s open int 396,714, up 5,045 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 455¾ 462½ 455¾ 462½ —1½ Dec 482 484¾ 478¼ 482½ +¼ Mar 495¾ 498½ 492¼ 496¼ May 503 507 500¾ 504½ Jul 508¼ 511¼ 505¼ 509 +½ Sep 505¾ 507¾ 502½ 506 +¼ Dec 510 512 506¾ 510 Mar 520 521½ 518 519¾ — ½ May 526½ 526½ 526½ 526½ +1¼ Jul 523¾ 523¾ 523¾ 523¾ —1¾ Dec 490¾ 492 489¾ 491½ +½ Dec 490½ 490½ 490½ 490½ +1¼ Est. sales 130,637. Wed.’s sales 254,720 Wed.’s open int 1,264,913 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 461 —8 Dec 492 495½ 472¾ 481 —11¾ Mar 502½ 502½ 484¼ 494½ —8½ Est. sales 464. Wed.’s sales 256 Wed.’s open int 4,538, up 20 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1343¾ +7¾ Nov 1349¾ 1364½ 1346¼ 1360 +10¼ Jan 1367 1379½ 1362½ 1375¾ +9½ Mar 1375½ 1388¼ 1371¼ 1384½ +8¾ May 1384 1393¾ 1377 1390¼ +8½ Jul 1381¾ 1393 1376¼ 1389½ +8¼ Aug 1361 1370 1354 1366 +7 Sep 1313½ 1322 1308¾ 1320½ +7 Nov 1292¾ 1303¼ 1287¾ 1300¼ +7¼ Jan 1297¾ 1303¾ 1297¾ 1303 +5¼ Mar 1291½ 1291½ 1291½ 1291½ +5¼ Sep 1240¼ 1240¼ 1240¼ 1240¼ +½ Est. sales 206,437. Wed.’s sales 242,947 Wed.’s open int 741,690, up 1,643

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.