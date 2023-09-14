CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|567½
|—1½
|Dec
|595½
|597¾
|583½
|594
|—3¼
|Mar
|622½
|623¾
|610¼
|620½
|—3
|May
|638½
|640¼
|627¾
|637
|—3
|Jul
|647¼
|647¾
|636¼
|644¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|658¾
|658¾
|648¼
|656¼
|—2¾
|Dec
|673¾
|673¾
|663¼
|671
|—2½
|Est. sales 70,955.
|Wed.’s sales 104,005
|Wed.’s open int 396,714,
|up 5,045
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|455¾
|462½
|455¾
|462½
|—1½
|Dec
|482
|484¾
|478¼
|482½
|+¼
|Mar
|495¾
|498½
|492¼
|496¼
|May
|503
|507
|500¾
|504½
|Jul
|508¼
|511¼
|505¼
|509
|+½
|Sep
|505¾
|507¾
|502½
|506
|+¼
|Dec
|510
|512
|506¾
|510
|Mar
|520
|521½
|518
|519¾
|—
|½
|May
|526½
|526½
|526½
|526½
|+1¼
|Jul
|523¾
|523¾
|523¾
|523¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|490¾
|492
|489¾
|491½
|+½
|Dec
|490½
|490½
|490½
|490½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 130,637.
|Wed.’s sales 254,720
|Wed.’s open int 1,264,913
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|461
|—8
|Dec
|492
|495½
|472¾
|481
|—11¾
|Mar
|502½
|502½
|484¼
|494½
|—8½
|Est. sales 464.
|Wed.’s sales 256
|Wed.’s open int 4,538,
|up 20
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1343¾
|+7¾
|Nov
|1349¾
|1364½
|1346¼
|1360
|+10¼
|Jan
|1367
|1379½
|1362½
|1375¾
|+9½
|Mar
|1375½
|1388¼
|1371¼
|1384½
|+8¾
|May
|1384
|1393¾
|1377
|1390¼
|+8½
|Jul
|1381¾
|1393
|1376¼
|1389½
|+8¼
|Aug
|1361
|1370
|1354
|1366
|+7
|Sep
|1313½
|1322
|1308¾
|1320½
|+7
|Nov
|1292¾
|1303¼
|1287¾
|1300¼
|+7¼
|Jan
|1297¾
|1303¾
|1297¾
|1303
|+5¼
|Mar
|1291½
|1291½
|1291½
|1291½
|+5¼
|Sep
|1240¼
|1240¼
|1240¼
|1240¼
|+½
|Est. sales 206,437.
|Wed.’s sales 242,947
|Wed.’s open int 741,690,
|up 1,643
