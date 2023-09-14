Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

September 14, 2023, 2:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 567½ —1½
Dec 595½ 597¾ 583½ 594 —3¼
Mar 622½ 623¾ 610¼ 620½ —3
May 638½ 640¼ 627¾ 637 —3
Jul 647¼ 647¾ 636¼ 644¾ —2¾
Sep 658¾ 658¾ 648¼ 656¼ —2¾
Dec 673¾ 673¾ 663¼ 671 —2½
Est. sales 70,955. Wed.’s sales 104,005
Wed.’s open int 396,714, up 5,045
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 455¾ 462½ 455¾ 462½ —1½
Dec 482 484¾ 478¼ 482½
Mar 495¾ 498½ 492¼ 496¼
May 503 507 500¾ 504½
Jul 508¼ 511¼ 505¼ 509
Sep 505¾ 507¾ 502½ 506
Dec 510 512 506¾ 510
Mar 520 521½ 518 519¾ ½
May 526½ 526½ 526½ 526½ +1¼
Jul 523¾ 523¾ 523¾ 523¾ —1¾
Dec 490¾ 492 489¾ 491½
Dec 490½ 490½ 490½ 490½ +1¼
Est. sales 130,637. Wed.’s sales 254,720
Wed.’s open int 1,264,913
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 461 —8
Dec 492 495½ 472¾ 481 —11¾
Mar 502½ 502½ 484¼ 494½ —8½
Est. sales 464. Wed.’s sales 256
Wed.’s open int 4,538, up 20
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1343¾ +7¾
Nov 1349¾ 1364½ 1346¼ 1360 +10¼
Jan 1367 1379½ 1362½ 1375¾ +9½
Mar 1375½ 1388¼ 1371¼ 1384½ +8¾
May 1384 1393¾ 1377 1390¼ +8½
Jul 1381¾ 1393 1376¼ 1389½ +8¼
Aug 1361 1370 1354 1366 +7
Sep 1313½ 1322 1308¾ 1320½ +7
Nov 1292¾ 1303¼ 1287¾ 1300¼ +7¼
Jan 1297¾ 1303¾ 1297¾ 1303 +5¼
Mar 1291½ 1291½ 1291½ 1291½ +5¼
Sep 1240¼ 1240¼ 1240¼ 1240¼
Est. sales 206,437. Wed.’s sales 242,947
Wed.’s open int 741,690, up 1,643

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up