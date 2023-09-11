Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

September 11, 2023, 2:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 561½ 561½ 558 558 —9¼
Dec 597 597½ 580¼ 585¼ —10½
Mar 623¼ 623¼ 606¼ 611½ —10¼
May 638½ 639½ 623½ 628¾ —10
Jul 646¼ 647¼ 634 638¼ —9½
Sep 658½ 659½ 647½ 651¼ —8½
Dec 674½ 674½ 663¼ 667¾ —7
Mar 683 683 680¼ 680¼ —7½
Jul 663 663 663 663 —7
Est. sales 71,750. Fri.’s sales 67,500
Fri.’s open int 383,542, up 3,641
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 470¼ 470½ 468 470½ +2
Dec 483 486¾ 480¾ 484¾ +1
Mar 497½ 501¼ 495¾ 499½ +1½
May 504¾ 509¾ 504¼ 507¾ +1¼
Jul 509 513½ 508¼ 511¾ +2
Sep 504¾ 508½ 504¼ 507½ +2¼
Dec 508¼ 511½ 507½ 510¾ +2¼
Mar 519¼ 521¾ 518¼ 521 +1¾
May 526 526½ 524½ 526½ +1¾
Jul 526½ 526¾ 525 526¾ +1½
Dec 491¾ 491¾ 491¾ 491¾ +1¼
Est. sales 183,352. Fri.’s sales 168,956
Fri.’s open int 1,257,065, up 128
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 476¼ 476¼ 476¼ 476¼ —1
Dec 500¾ 500¾ 490½ 498¼ —1¾
Mar 509¼ 512 503¼ 512 +2½
Est. sales 542. Fri.’s sales 542
Fri.’s open int 4,329, up 67
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1352½ 1352½ 1352 1352 +2½
Nov 1363 1373¼ 1362¼ 1368¼ +5¼
Jan 1377½ 1388 1377 1383 +5
Mar 1384 1394¾ 1383½ 1391 +6¾
May 1387 1398½ 1387 1394¼ +6¾
Jul 1385½ 1395 1384¾ 1391¾ +7¼
Aug 1364¼ 1370 1361¾ 1368¼ +7
Sep 1319½ 1320¾ 1316¼ 1319¾ +4¾
Nov 1295 1304 1294¾ 1301¼ +5½
Jan 1303¾ 1303¾ 1302 1302 +1¾
Est. sales 192,044. Fri.’s sales 173,307
Fri.’s open int 736,321, up 4,592

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up