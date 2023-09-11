CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|561½
|561½
|558
|558
|—9¼
|Dec
|597
|597½
|580¼
|585¼
|—10½
|Mar
|623¼
|623¼
|606¼
|611½
|—10¼
|May
|638½
|639½
|623½
|628¾
|—10
|Jul
|646¼
|647¼
|634
|638¼
|—9½
|Sep
|658½
|659½
|647½
|651¼
|—8½
|Dec
|674½
|674½
|663¼
|667¾
|—7
|Mar
|683
|683
|680¼
|680¼
|—7½
|Jul
|663
|663
|663
|663
|—7
|Est. sales 71,750.
|Fri.’s sales 67,500
|Fri.’s open int 383,542,
|up 3,641
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|470¼
|470½
|468
|470½
|+2
|Dec
|483
|486¾
|480¾
|484¾
|+1
|Mar
|497½
|501¼
|495¾
|499½
|+1½
|May
|504¾
|509¾
|504¼
|507¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|509
|513½
|508¼
|511¾
|+2
|Sep
|504¾
|508½
|504¼
|507½
|+2¼
|Dec
|508¼
|511½
|507½
|510¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|519¼
|521¾
|518¼
|521
|+1¾
|May
|526
|526½
|524½
|526½
|+1¾
|Jul
|526½
|526¾
|525
|526¾
|+1½
|Dec
|491¾
|491¾
|491¾
|491¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 183,352.
|Fri.’s sales 168,956
|Fri.’s open int 1,257,065,
|up 128
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|476¼
|476¼
|476¼
|476¼
|—1
|Dec
|500¾
|500¾
|490½
|498¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|509¼
|512
|503¼
|512
|+2½
|Est. sales 542.
|Fri.’s sales 542
|Fri.’s open int 4,329,
|up 67
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1352½
|1352½
|1352
|1352
|+2½
|Nov
|1363
|1373¼
|1362¼
|1368¼
|+5¼
|Jan
|1377½
|1388
|1377
|1383
|+5
|Mar
|1384
|1394¾
|1383½
|1391
|+6¾
|May
|1387
|1398½
|1387
|1394¼
|+6¾
|Jul
|1385½
|1395
|1384¾
|1391¾
|+7¼
|Aug
|1364¼
|1370
|1361¾
|1368¼
|+7
|Sep
|1319½
|1320¾
|1316¼
|1319¾
|+4¾
|Nov
|1295
|1304
|1294¾
|1301¼
|+5½
|Jan
|1303¾
|1303¾
|1302
|1302
|+1¾
|Est. sales 192,044.
|Fri.’s sales 173,307
|Fri.’s open int 736,321,
|up 4,592
