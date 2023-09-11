CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 561½ 561½ 558 558 —9¼ Dec 597 597½ 580¼ 585¼ —10½ Mar 623¼ 623¼ 606¼ 611½ —10¼ May 638½ 639½ 623½ 628¾ —10 Jul 646¼ 647¼ 634 638¼ —9½ Sep 658½ 659½ 647½ 651¼ —8½ Dec 674½ 674½ 663¼ 667¾ —7 Mar 683 683 680¼ 680¼ —7½ Jul 663 663 663 663 —7 Est. sales 71,750. Fri.’s sales 67,500 Fri.’s open int 383,542, up 3,641 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 470¼ 470½ 468 470½ +2 Dec 483 486¾ 480¾ 484¾ +1 Mar 497½ 501¼ 495¾ 499½ +1½ May 504¾ 509¾ 504¼ 507¾ +1¼ Jul 509 513½ 508¼ 511¾ +2 Sep 504¾ 508½ 504¼ 507½ +2¼ Dec 508¼ 511½ 507½ 510¾ +2¼ Mar 519¼ 521¾ 518¼ 521 +1¾ May 526 526½ 524½ 526½ +1¾ Jul 526½ 526¾ 525 526¾ +1½ Dec 491¾ 491¾ 491¾ 491¾ +1¼ Est. sales 183,352. Fri.’s sales 168,956 Fri.’s open int 1,257,065, up 128 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 476¼ 476¼ 476¼ 476¼ —1 Dec 500¾ 500¾ 490½ 498¼ —1¾ Mar 509¼ 512 503¼ 512 +2½ Est. sales 542. Fri.’s sales 542 Fri.’s open int 4,329, up 67 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1352½ 1352½ 1352 1352 +2½ Nov 1363 1373¼ 1362¼ 1368¼ +5¼ Jan 1377½ 1388 1377 1383 +5 Mar 1384 1394¾ 1383½ 1391 +6¾ May 1387 1398½ 1387 1394¼ +6¾ Jul 1385½ 1395 1384¾ 1391¾ +7¼ Aug 1364¼ 1370 1361¾ 1368¼ +7 Sep 1319½ 1320¾ 1316¼ 1319¾ +4¾ Nov 1295 1304 1294¾ 1301¼ +5½ Jan 1303¾ 1303¾ 1302 1302 +1¾ Est. sales 192,044. Fri.’s sales 173,307 Fri.’s open int 736,321, up 4,592

