Phreesia: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 75 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $85.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.8 million.

Phreesia expects full-year revenue in the range of $353 million to $356 million.

