Photronics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $27 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $224.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Photronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 51 cents to 59 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $222 million to $232 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

