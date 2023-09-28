CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|580½
|583½
|575¼
|580¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|608
|611
|602¾
|608½
|+1¼
|May
|627
|629¾
|622
|627
|+1
|Jul
|640½
|641
|634¼
|638½
|+¾
|Sep
|651¾
|652¼
|648¾
|650½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|667¾
|669
|664¾
|667¾
|Mar
|681¼
|681¼
|681¼
|681¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 37,077.
|Wed.’s sales 88,432
|Wed.’s open int 416,761,
|up 1,000
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|483¾
|486½
|481
|486
|+2¾
|Mar
|498½
|501¼
|496
|500¾
|+2½
|May
|506¾
|509½
|504¾
|509¼
|+2½
|Jul
|511½
|514
|509¼
|513½
|+2
|Sep
|508¾
|510¾
|507
|510¼
|+1½
|Dec
|512¼
|514
|510¼
|513¼
|+1
|Mar
|522
|523½
|520
|523½
|+1¼
|May
|528¼
|528¼
|528
|528
|+¾
|Jul
|528
|528
|525¼
|527¼
|+½
|Dec
|496½
|497½
|495¼
|497½
|+1¼
|Dec
|493¾
|493¾
|493¾
|493¾
|—3
|Est. sales 73,316.
|Wed.’s sales 190,223
|Wed.’s open int 1,346,338,
|up 6,731
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|440½
|448½
|438¾
|443¼
|+6
|Est. sales 94.
|Wed.’s sales 194
|Wed.’s open int 4,111
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1303
|1307
|1287
|1292¼
|—11
|Jan
|1322½
|1326½
|1307¼
|1312¼
|—10¾
|Mar
|1335½
|1339½
|1321½
|1326
|—9¾
|May
|1344
|1348¾
|1332¼
|1336
|—8¾
|Jul
|1347
|1351
|1336¼
|1339½
|—7¾
|Aug
|1328¾
|1333¼
|1320
|1322¾
|—7¼
|Sep
|1288¾
|1292¼
|1282½
|1284½
|—5½
|Nov
|1272½
|1276
|1264¼
|1267¾
|—5¼
|Jan
|1276½
|1277¼
|1270½
|1272½
|—6
|Mar
|1265¼
|1265¼
|1265¼
|1265¼
|—5¼
|Est. sales 141,215.
|Wed.’s sales 255,152
|Wed.’s open int 777,024
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|59.61
|59.75
|58.12
|58.34
|—1.27
|Dec
|58.27
|58.50
|56.72
|56.98
|—1.26
|Jan
|57.77
|57.93
|56.27
|56.49
|—1.19
|Mar
|57.22
|57.33
|55.75
|55.99
|—1.10
|May
|56.95
|57.01
|55.48
|55.67
|—1.10
|Jul
|56.66
|56.66
|55.26
|55.42
|—1.05
|Aug
|56.12
|56.12
|54.85
|54.99
|—.97
|Sep
|55.62
|55.62
|54.50
|54.52
|—.90
|Oct
|55.00
|55.09
|54.00
|54.00
|—.82
|Dec
|54.68
|54.82
|53.76
|53.80
|—.72
|Est. sales 51,868.
|Wed.’s sales 140,131
|Wed.’s open int 433,317
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|390.20
|392.40
|388.70
|391.00
|+.90
|Dec
|389.10
|391.80
|387.50
|390.40
|+1.30
|Jan
|385.30
|387.60
|383.60
|386.40
|+1.10
|Mar
|378.60
|380.60
|377.00
|379.50
|+.90
|May
|375.40
|377.00
|373.50
|376.20
|+1.10
|Jul
|375.90
|377.80
|374.10
|376.80
|+1.10
|Aug
|374.20
|376.00
|372.70
|375.50
|+1.30
|Sep
|371.60
|373.10
|370.00
|373.10
|+1.50
|Oct
|368.60
|369.00
|368.00
|368.50
|+1.60
|Dec
|367.10
|369.50
|367.10
|369.20
|+2.00
|Jan
|368.00
|368.00
|367.30
|367.50
|+1.70
|Est. sales 50,482.
|Wed.’s sales 158,781
|Wed.’s open int 469,346,
|up 781
