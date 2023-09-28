CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 580½ 583½ 575¼ 580¾ +1¼ Mar 608 611 602¾ 608½ +1¼ May 627 629¾ 622 627 +1 Jul 640½ 641 634¼ 638½ +¾ Sep 651¾ 652¼ 648¾ 650½ — ¾ Dec 667¾ 669 664¾ 667¾ Mar 681¼ 681¼ 681¼ 681¼ — ¼ Est. sales 37,077. Wed.’s sales 88,432 Wed.’s open int 416,761, up 1,000 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 483¾ 486½ 481 486 +2¾ Mar 498½ 501¼ 496 500¾ +2½ May 506¾ 509½ 504¾ 509¼ +2½ Jul 511½ 514 509¼ 513½ +2 Sep 508¾ 510¾ 507 510¼ +1½ Dec 512¼ 514 510¼ 513¼ +1 Mar 522 523½ 520 523½ +1¼ May 528¼ 528¼ 528 528 +¾ Jul 528 528 525¼ 527¼ +½ Dec 496½ 497½ 495¼ 497½ +1¼ Dec 493¾ 493¾ 493¾ 493¾ —3 Est. sales 73,316. Wed.’s sales 190,223 Wed.’s open int 1,346,338, up 6,731 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 440½ 448½ 438¾ 443¼ +6 Est. sales 94. Wed.’s sales 194 Wed.’s open int 4,111 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1303 1307 1287 1292¼ —11 Jan 1322½ 1326½ 1307¼ 1312¼ —10¾ Mar 1335½ 1339½ 1321½ 1326 —9¾ May 1344 1348¾ 1332¼ 1336 —8¾ Jul 1347 1351 1336¼ 1339½ —7¾ Aug 1328¾ 1333¼ 1320 1322¾ —7¼ Sep 1288¾ 1292¼ 1282½ 1284½ —5½ Nov 1272½ 1276 1264¼ 1267¾ —5¼ Jan 1276½ 1277¼ 1270½ 1272½ —6 Mar 1265¼ 1265¼ 1265¼ 1265¼ —5¼ Est. sales 141,215. Wed.’s sales 255,152 Wed.’s open int 777,024 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 59.61 59.75 58.12 58.34 —1.27 Dec 58.27 58.50 56.72 56.98 —1.26 Jan 57.77 57.93 56.27 56.49 —1.19 Mar 57.22 57.33 55.75 55.99 —1.10 May 56.95 57.01 55.48 55.67 —1.10 Jul 56.66 56.66 55.26 55.42 —1.05 Aug 56.12 56.12 54.85 54.99 —.97 Sep 55.62 55.62 54.50 54.52 —.90 Oct 55.00 55.09 54.00 54.00 —.82 Dec 54.68 54.82 53.76 53.80 —.72 Est. sales 51,868. Wed.’s sales 140,131 Wed.’s open int 433,317 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 390.20 392.40 388.70 391.00 +.90 Dec 389.10 391.80 387.50 390.40 +1.30 Jan 385.30 387.60 383.60 386.40 +1.10 Mar 378.60 380.60 377.00 379.50 +.90 May 375.40 377.00 373.50 376.20 +1.10 Jul 375.90 377.80 374.10 376.80 +1.10 Aug 374.20 376.00 372.70 375.50 +1.30 Sep 371.60 373.10 370.00 373.10 +1.50 Oct 368.60 369.00 368.00 368.50 +1.60 Dec 367.10 369.50 367.10 369.20 +2.00 Jan 368.00 368.00 367.30 367.50 +1.70 Est. sales 50,482. Wed.’s sales 158,781 Wed.’s open int 469,346, up 781

