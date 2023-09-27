Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 27, 2023, 10:42 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 589¼ 594½ 583 585 —4
Mar 616½ 621 610½ 612½ —3¾
May 633½ 638¼ 628¾ 630¼ —3½
Jul 643½ 647 639¼ 641 —3¼
Sep 655¼ 658¾ 652 654 —3
Dec 670¾ 674¼ 668¾ 669¾ —3¼
Mar 686¾ 686¾ 684¾ 684¾ —1¼
Est. sales 33,888. Tue.’s sales 76,087
Tue.’s open int 415,761, up 3,186
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 479¾ 485½ 479 484¾ +5
Mar 494¾ 500 494 499 +4½
May 502¾ 508¼ 502½ 507¼ +4½
Jul 507¼ 512½ 507 511¾ +4½
Sep 506 509 505½ 509 +4
Dec 509¼ 512¼ 508¼ 511¾ +3
Mar 520 522 519¼ 520½ +1¾
May 524 524 523¾ 524
Jul 524 526½ 523¾ 526½ +2½
Dec 494¾ 498 494¼ 497¼ +2¾
Dec 497 497¾ 497 497¾ +2½
Est. sales 77,278. Tue.’s sales 164,050
Tue.’s open int 1,339,607, up 10,195
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 434 439½ 430 437 +4
Mar 453¼ 453¼ 453¼ 453¼ +3¼
Est. sales 67. Tue.’s sales 300
Tue.’s open int 4,122
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1302¾ 1317 1297½ 1316 +13¼
Jan 1320¼ 1336¼ 1316¼ 1335¼ +14¼
Mar 1333 1348¼ 1328½ 1347½ +14¾
May 1339 1356½ 1336¾ 1356 +15¼
Jul 1342¾ 1358 1338¼ 1357¾ +15½
Aug 1322 1340 1321¼ 1340 +15¾
Sep 1281¼ 1297½ 1280¾ 1297¼ +14
Nov 1267 1280 1263 1280 +14
Jan 1270 1280 1268¾ 1280 +8
Nov 1215 1220 1215 1220 +8
Est. sales 124,230. Tue.’s sales 238,799
Tue.’s open int 777,270, up 8,243
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Oct 58.81 59.80 58.43 59.80 +.94
Dec 57.65 58.58 57.28 58.56 +.85
Jan 57.06 58.03 56.76 58.02 +.85
Mar 56.50 57.43 56.25 57.43 +.83
May 56.15 57.08 56.01 57.08 +.82
Jul 55.54 56.73 55.54 56.73 +.81
Aug 55.56 56.18 55.56 56.11 +.68
Sep 54.91 55.53 54.82 55.53 +.61
Oct 54.79 55.22 54.53 54.80 +.50
Dec 53.83 54.89 53.83 54.74 +.73
Est. sales 51,796. Tue.’s sales 189,819
Tue.’s open int 437,477
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Oct 395.00 398.10 393.30 396.30 +2.30
Dec 393.70 396.60 391.80 394.80 +2.10
Jan 389.00 392.50 388.00 390.70 +1.80
Mar 383.50 385.70 381.40 384.00 +1.70
May 379.00 381.50 377.50 380.10 +1.80
Jul 378.60 381.40 377.90 380.30 +2.00
Aug 376.60 379.50 376.40 378.50 +1.90
Sep 374.60 375.80 374.50 375.70 +1.90
Oct 370.10 370.20 369.50 369.50 —.10
Dec 370.90 372.00 369.50 371.50 +1.60
Est. sales 64,926. Tue.’s sales 181,936
Tue.’s open int 468,565

