CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|589¼
|594½
|583
|585
|—4
|Mar
|616½
|621
|610½
|612½
|—3¾
|May
|633½
|638¼
|628¾
|630¼
|—3½
|Jul
|643½
|647
|639¼
|641
|—3¼
|Sep
|655¼
|658¾
|652
|654
|—3
|Dec
|670¾
|674¼
|668¾
|669¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|686¾
|686¾
|684¾
|684¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 33,888.
|Tue.’s sales 76,087
|Tue.’s open int 415,761,
|up 3,186
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|479¾
|485½
|479
|484¾
|+5
|Mar
|494¾
|500
|494
|499
|+4½
|May
|502¾
|508¼
|502½
|507¼
|+4½
|Jul
|507¼
|512½
|507
|511¾
|+4½
|Sep
|506
|509
|505½
|509
|+4
|Dec
|509¼
|512¼
|508¼
|511¾
|+3
|Mar
|520
|522
|519¼
|520½
|+1¾
|May
|524
|524
|523¾
|524
|Jul
|524
|526½
|523¾
|526½
|+2½
|Dec
|494¾
|498
|494¼
|497¼
|+2¾
|Dec
|497
|497¾
|497
|497¾
|+2½
|Est. sales 77,278.
|Tue.’s sales 164,050
|Tue.’s open int 1,339,607,
|up 10,195
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|434
|439½
|430
|437
|+4
|Mar
|453¼
|453¼
|453¼
|453¼
|+3¼
|Est. sales 67.
|Tue.’s sales 300
|Tue.’s open int 4,122
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1302¾
|1317
|1297½
|1316
|+13¼
|Jan
|1320¼
|1336¼
|1316¼
|1335¼
|+14¼
|Mar
|1333
|1348¼
|1328½
|1347½
|+14¾
|May
|1339
|1356½
|1336¾
|1356
|+15¼
|Jul
|1342¾
|1358
|1338¼
|1357¾
|+15½
|Aug
|1322
|1340
|1321¼
|1340
|+15¾
|Sep
|1281¼
|1297½
|1280¾
|1297¼
|+14
|Nov
|1267
|1280
|1263
|1280
|+14
|Jan
|1270
|1280
|1268¾
|1280
|+8
|Nov
|1215
|1220
|1215
|1220
|+8
|Est. sales 124,230.
|Tue.’s sales 238,799
|Tue.’s open int 777,270,
|up 8,243
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|58.81
|59.80
|58.43
|59.80
|+.94
|Dec
|57.65
|58.58
|57.28
|58.56
|+.85
|Jan
|57.06
|58.03
|56.76
|58.02
|+.85
|Mar
|56.50
|57.43
|56.25
|57.43
|+.83
|May
|56.15
|57.08
|56.01
|57.08
|+.82
|Jul
|55.54
|56.73
|55.54
|56.73
|+.81
|Aug
|55.56
|56.18
|55.56
|56.11
|+.68
|Sep
|54.91
|55.53
|54.82
|55.53
|+.61
|Oct
|54.79
|55.22
|54.53
|54.80
|+.50
|Dec
|53.83
|54.89
|53.83
|54.74
|+.73
|Est. sales 51,796.
|Tue.’s sales 189,819
|Tue.’s open int 437,477
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|395.00
|398.10
|393.30
|396.30
|+2.30
|Dec
|393.70
|396.60
|391.80
|394.80
|+2.10
|Jan
|389.00
|392.50
|388.00
|390.70
|+1.80
|Mar
|383.50
|385.70
|381.40
|384.00
|+1.70
|May
|379.00
|381.50
|377.50
|380.10
|+1.80
|Jul
|378.60
|381.40
|377.90
|380.30
|+2.00
|Aug
|376.60
|379.50
|376.40
|378.50
|+1.90
|Sep
|374.60
|375.80
|374.50
|375.70
|+1.90
|Oct
|370.10
|370.20
|369.50
|369.50
|—.10
|Dec
|370.90
|372.00
|369.50
|371.50
|+1.60
|Est. sales 64,926.
|Tue.’s sales 181,936
|Tue.’s open int 468,565
