CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 577 589 573¾ 584 +4½ Mar 603½ 615¼ 600¾ 610¾ +4¼ May 620¾ 632 618 627¾ +4 Jul 629½ 641¾ 628 638 +4½ Sep 641¼ 654 641¼ 650¼ +4½ Dec 656½ 668 656½ 665¾ +4¾ Mar 670 680 670 680 +6 May 684 684 684 684 +5½ Jul 660½ 660½ 660½ 660½ —2½ Est. sales 32,404. Fri.’s sales 66,086 Fri.’s open int 412,575, up 1,645 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 475¼ 480¼ 474 475½ —1¾ Mar 490½ 495 489 490¼ —2 May 500 503¼ 497¾ 499 —2 Jul 503½ 507¾ 502¼ 503¾ —1¾ Sep 501 505 500½ 501½ —1½ Dec 505½ 508¾ 504½ 505 —2 Mar 515 518¾ 515 515¾ —1 Dec 492¾ 493 492¾ 493 +2¾ Dec 493¾ 493¾ 493¾ 493¾ +½ Est. sales 69,034. Fri.’s sales 135,626 Fri.’s open int 1,329,412, up 8,104 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 428¾ 436 423½ 435¾ +11 Mar 447 450 446 450 +8¾ Est. sales 171. Fri.’s sales 700 Fri.’s open int 4,162 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1295¼ 1297¼ 1284½ 1287¾ —8½ Jan 1312¼ 1314½ 1302¼ 1305½ —8 Mar 1323¼ 1325½ 1314½ 1317½ —7¼ May 1330¼ 1332½ 1322½ 1325¼ —6¾ Jul 1331½ 1334 1324½ 1327 —6¼ Aug 1314¼ 1316¼ 1307¾ 1310 —5½ Sep 1272¾ 1277 1268¾ 1269¾ —5 Nov 1254½ 1259¼ 1251 1252¾ —4 Jan 1258 1260 1258 1259¾ —2¾ Nov 1202 1202 1198 1198 —2¾ Est. sales 81,447. Fri.’s sales 194,380 Fri.’s open int 769,027 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 60.95 60.95 58.97 59.00 —1.85 Dec 59.72 59.73 57.80 57.85 —1.77 Jan 58.86 58.91 57.26 57.30 —1.65 Mar 58.43 58.43 56.77 56.82 —1.54 May 57.87 57.87 56.48 56.48 —1.50 Jul 57.47 57.47 56.06 56.08 —1.48 Aug 57.03 57.03 55.50 55.64 —1.37 Sep 56.11 56.11 54.93 55.08 —1.35 Oct 54.78 54.78 54.24 54.39 —1.34 Dec 55.24 55.24 53.88 54.02 —1.27 Jan 54.22 54.25 54.22 54.25 —.88 Jul 54.00 54.00 54.00 54.00 —.43 Est. sales 66,419. Fri.’s sales 150,305 Fri.’s open int 453,277 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 388.40 390.30 386.80 390.10 +1.90 Dec 385.80 388.00 384.60 387.90 +2.10 Jan 382.30 384.50 381.40 384.20 +1.90 Mar 376.30 378.60 375.70 378.10 +1.80 May 372.50 374.60 372.00 374.10 +1.70 Jul 372.30 374.70 372.30 374.10 +1.80 Aug 371.10 372.90 370.50 370.90 +.40 Sep 368.10 370.30 367.70 369.20 +1.50 Oct 364.80 365.60 364.80 365.40 +2.10 Dec 364.00 366.30 363.30 364.90 +1.80 Jan 363.50 363.50 363.50 363.50 +2.10 Est. sales 54,463. Fri.’s sales 116,989 Fri.’s open int 471,886, up 3,451

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.