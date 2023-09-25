CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|577
|589
|573¾
|584
|+4½
|Mar
|603½
|615¼
|600¾
|610¾
|+4¼
|May
|620¾
|632
|618
|627¾
|+4
|Jul
|629½
|641¾
|628
|638
|+4½
|Sep
|641¼
|654
|641¼
|650¼
|+4½
|Dec
|656½
|668
|656½
|665¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|670
|680
|670
|680
|+6
|May
|684
|684
|684
|684
|+5½
|Jul
|660½
|660½
|660½
|660½
|—2½
|Est. sales 32,404.
|Fri.’s sales 66,086
|Fri.’s open int 412,575,
|up 1,645
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|475¼
|480¼
|474
|475½
|—1¾
|Mar
|490½
|495
|489
|490¼
|—2
|May
|500
|503¼
|497¾
|499
|—2
|Jul
|503½
|507¾
|502¼
|503¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|501
|505
|500½
|501½
|—1½
|Dec
|505½
|508¾
|504½
|505
|—2
|Mar
|515
|518¾
|515
|515¾
|—1
|Dec
|492¾
|493
|492¾
|493
|+2¾
|Dec
|493¾
|493¾
|493¾
|493¾
|+½
|Est. sales 69,034.
|Fri.’s sales 135,626
|Fri.’s open int 1,329,412,
|up 8,104
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|428¾
|436
|423½
|435¾
|+11
|Mar
|447
|450
|446
|450
|+8¾
|Est. sales 171.
|Fri.’s sales 700
|Fri.’s open int 4,162
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1295¼
|1297¼
|1284½
|1287¾
|—8½
|Jan
|1312¼
|1314½
|1302¼
|1305½
|—8
|Mar
|1323¼
|1325½
|1314½
|1317½
|—7¼
|May
|1330¼
|1332½
|1322½
|1325¼
|—6¾
|Jul
|1331½
|1334
|1324½
|1327
|—6¼
|Aug
|1314¼
|1316¼
|1307¾
|1310
|—5½
|Sep
|1272¾
|1277
|1268¾
|1269¾
|—5
|Nov
|1254½
|1259¼
|1251
|1252¾
|—4
|Jan
|1258
|1260
|1258
|1259¾
|—2¾
|Nov
|1202
|1202
|1198
|1198
|—2¾
|Est. sales 81,447.
|Fri.’s sales 194,380
|Fri.’s open int 769,027
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|60.95
|60.95
|58.97
|59.00
|—1.85
|Dec
|59.72
|59.73
|57.80
|57.85
|—1.77
|Jan
|58.86
|58.91
|57.26
|57.30
|—1.65
|Mar
|58.43
|58.43
|56.77
|56.82
|—1.54
|May
|57.87
|57.87
|56.48
|56.48
|—1.50
|Jul
|57.47
|57.47
|56.06
|56.08
|—1.48
|Aug
|57.03
|57.03
|55.50
|55.64
|—1.37
|Sep
|56.11
|56.11
|54.93
|55.08
|—1.35
|Oct
|54.78
|54.78
|54.24
|54.39
|—1.34
|Dec
|55.24
|55.24
|53.88
|54.02
|—1.27
|Jan
|54.22
|54.25
|54.22
|54.25
|—.88
|Jul
|54.00
|54.00
|54.00
|54.00
|—.43
|Est. sales 66,419.
|Fri.’s sales 150,305
|Fri.’s open int 453,277
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|388.40
|390.30
|386.80
|390.10
|+1.90
|Dec
|385.80
|388.00
|384.60
|387.90
|+2.10
|Jan
|382.30
|384.50
|381.40
|384.20
|+1.90
|Mar
|376.30
|378.60
|375.70
|378.10
|+1.80
|May
|372.50
|374.60
|372.00
|374.10
|+1.70
|Jul
|372.30
|374.70
|372.30
|374.10
|+1.80
|Aug
|371.10
|372.90
|370.50
|370.90
|+.40
|Sep
|368.10
|370.30
|367.70
|369.20
|+1.50
|Oct
|364.80
|365.60
|364.80
|365.40
|+2.10
|Dec
|364.00
|366.30
|363.30
|364.90
|+1.80
|Jan
|363.50
|363.50
|363.50
|363.50
|+2.10
|Est. sales 54,463.
|Fri.’s sales 116,989
|Fri.’s open int 471,886,
|up 3,451
