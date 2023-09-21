Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 21, 2023, 10:44 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 589 590¼ 580¼ 585 —3¾
Mar 615½ 616¼ 606½ 611¼ —3½
May 631½ 632 623 627¾ —3
Jul 640 640 632¼ 636¼ —3¼
Sep 649 649 645¾ 648¼ —3¼
Dec 663½ 665¼ 660½ 661¾ —5
Mar 673½ 674 673¼ 673½ —6¼
Est. sales 32,043. Wed.’s sales 98,117
Wed.’s open int 408,569, up 4,832
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 481 482½ 477 479 —3¼
Mar 495¼ 497¼ 492 493¾ —3
May 504¾ 505¾ 500½ 502¼ —3¼
Jul 509½ 510¼ 505 506¼ —3¾
Sep 508 508 503¾ 504¾ —3¼
Dec 510¾ 511¾ 508 508¾ —2½
Mar 520¾ 521¼ 518¾ 518¾ —2½
Jul 525¼ 525¼ 524¾ 524¾ —1½
Dec 492 492 490 490¼ —1
Dec 490 490 489 489 ¾
Est. sales 82,619. Wed.’s sales 274,404
Wed.’s open int 1,311,309, up 19,115
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 436 436¼ 427 427 —9
Mar 447 447 443 443 —8½
Est. sales 164. Wed.’s sales 617
Wed.’s open int 4,327
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1319¾ 1322 1298 1301¾ —18¼
Jan 1336½ 1338 1315¼ 1319 —17¼
Mar 1346½ 1348½ 1326¾ 1330½ —16¼
May 1352¾ 1354 1334½ 1338 —15½
Jul 1354 1355 1336½ 1340 —14
Aug 1333¾ 1333¾ 1318¼ 1321½ —13
Sep 1291¼ 1291¼ 1277 1278½ —13½
Nov 1272 1272¾ 1257¾ 1260½ —11¾
Jan 1265½ 1265½ 1264¾ 1264¾ —12¾
Est. sales 129,109. Wed.’s sales 187,766
Wed.’s open int 773,714, up 494
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Oct 60.68 60.91 59.84 60.33 —.35
Dec 59.29 59.56 58.46 59.02 —.27
Jan 58.80 58.96 57.99 58.43 —.36
Mar 58.41 58.54 57.63 57.97 —.45
May 58.27 58.29 57.42 57.72 —.44
Jul 57.77 57.91 57.10 57.26 —.52
Aug 57.11 57.28 56.58 56.75 —.44
Sep 56.00 56.59 56.00 56.17 —.39
Oct 55.57 55.84 55.31 55.31 —.49
Dec 55.20 55.58 54.86 55.09 —.30
Jan 54.76 54.76 54.76 54.76 —.45
Jul 54.12 54.12 54.10 54.10 —.41
Est. sales 93,771. Wed.’s sales 131,161
Wed.’s open int 456,837
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Oct 397.30 397.80 390.30 393.10 —4.10
Dec 395.20 395.60 388.00 390.80 —4.30
Jan 391.60 391.90 385.00 387.50 —4.10
Mar 385.00 385.40 379.30 381.40 —4.00
May 381.60 381.70 375.60 377.50 —4.10
Jul 381.40 381.40 375.30 377.50 —3.90
Aug 379.20 379.60 373.50 375.00 —4.20
Sep 376.00 376.00 370.40 371.90 —4.10
Oct 366.40 367.60 365.80 367.60 —4.00
Dec 372.10 372.10 365.60 367.50 —4.20
Est. sales 60,300. Wed.’s sales 120,567
Wed.’s open int 463,989, up 4,113

