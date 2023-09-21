CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 589 590¼ 580¼ 585 —3¾ Mar 615½ 616¼ 606½ 611¼ —3½ May 631½ 632 623 627¾ —3 Jul 640 640 632¼ 636¼ —3¼ Sep 649 649 645¾ 648¼ —3¼ Dec 663½ 665¼ 660½ 661¾ —5 Mar 673½ 674 673¼ 673½ —6¼ Est. sales 32,043. Wed.’s sales 98,117 Wed.’s open int 408,569, up 4,832 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 481 482½ 477 479 —3¼ Mar 495¼ 497¼ 492 493¾ —3 May 504¾ 505¾ 500½ 502¼ —3¼ Jul 509½ 510¼ 505 506¼ —3¾ Sep 508 508 503¾ 504¾ —3¼ Dec 510¾ 511¾ 508 508¾ —2½ Mar 520¾ 521¼ 518¾ 518¾ —2½ Jul 525¼ 525¼ 524¾ 524¾ —1½ Dec 492 492 490 490¼ —1 Dec 490 490 489 489 — ¾ Est. sales 82,619. Wed.’s sales 274,404 Wed.’s open int 1,311,309, up 19,115 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 436 436¼ 427 427 —9 Mar 447 447 443 443 —8½ Est. sales 164. Wed.’s sales 617 Wed.’s open int 4,327 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1319¾ 1322 1298 1301¾ —18¼ Jan 1336½ 1338 1315¼ 1319 —17¼ Mar 1346½ 1348½ 1326¾ 1330½ —16¼ May 1352¾ 1354 1334½ 1338 —15½ Jul 1354 1355 1336½ 1340 —14 Aug 1333¾ 1333¾ 1318¼ 1321½ —13 Sep 1291¼ 1291¼ 1277 1278½ —13½ Nov 1272 1272¾ 1257¾ 1260½ —11¾ Jan 1265½ 1265½ 1264¾ 1264¾ —12¾ Est. sales 129,109. Wed.’s sales 187,766 Wed.’s open int 773,714, up 494 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 60.68 60.91 59.84 60.33 —.35 Dec 59.29 59.56 58.46 59.02 —.27 Jan 58.80 58.96 57.99 58.43 —.36 Mar 58.41 58.54 57.63 57.97 —.45 May 58.27 58.29 57.42 57.72 —.44 Jul 57.77 57.91 57.10 57.26 —.52 Aug 57.11 57.28 56.58 56.75 —.44 Sep 56.00 56.59 56.00 56.17 —.39 Oct 55.57 55.84 55.31 55.31 —.49 Dec 55.20 55.58 54.86 55.09 —.30 Jan 54.76 54.76 54.76 54.76 —.45 Jul 54.12 54.12 54.10 54.10 —.41 Est. sales 93,771. Wed.’s sales 131,161 Wed.’s open int 456,837 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 397.30 397.80 390.30 393.10 —4.10 Dec 395.20 395.60 388.00 390.80 —4.30 Jan 391.60 391.90 385.00 387.50 —4.10 Mar 385.00 385.40 379.30 381.40 —4.00 May 381.60 381.70 375.60 377.50 —4.10 Jul 381.40 381.40 375.30 377.50 —3.90 Aug 379.20 379.60 373.50 375.00 —4.20 Sep 376.00 376.00 370.40 371.90 —4.10 Oct 366.40 367.60 365.80 367.60 —4.00 Dec 372.10 372.10 365.60 367.50 —4.20 Est. sales 60,300. Wed.’s sales 120,567 Wed.’s open int 463,989, up 4,113

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.