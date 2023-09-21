CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|589
|590¼
|580¼
|585
|—3¾
|Mar
|615½
|616¼
|606½
|611¼
|—3½
|May
|631½
|632
|623
|627¾
|—3
|Jul
|640
|640
|632¼
|636¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|649
|649
|645¾
|648¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|663½
|665¼
|660½
|661¾
|—5
|Mar
|673½
|674
|673¼
|673½
|—6¼
|Est. sales 32,043.
|Wed.’s sales 98,117
|Wed.’s open int 408,569,
|up 4,832
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|481
|482½
|477
|479
|—3¼
|Mar
|495¼
|497¼
|492
|493¾
|—3
|May
|504¾
|505¾
|500½
|502¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|509½
|510¼
|505
|506¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|508
|508
|503¾
|504¾
|—3¼
|Dec
|510¾
|511¾
|508
|508¾
|—2½
|Mar
|520¾
|521¼
|518¾
|518¾
|—2½
|Jul
|525¼
|525¼
|524¾
|524¾
|—1½
|Dec
|492
|492
|490
|490¼
|—1
|Dec
|490
|490
|489
|489
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 82,619.
|Wed.’s sales 274,404
|Wed.’s open int 1,311,309,
|up 19,115
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|436
|436¼
|427
|427
|—9
|Mar
|447
|447
|443
|443
|—8½
|Est. sales 164.
|Wed.’s sales 617
|Wed.’s open int 4,327
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1319¾
|1322
|1298
|1301¾
|—18¼
|Jan
|1336½
|1338
|1315¼
|1319
|—17¼
|Mar
|1346½
|1348½
|1326¾
|1330½
|—16¼
|May
|1352¾
|1354
|1334½
|1338
|—15½
|Jul
|1354
|1355
|1336½
|1340
|—14
|Aug
|1333¾
|1333¾
|1318¼
|1321½
|—13
|Sep
|1291¼
|1291¼
|1277
|1278½
|—13½
|Nov
|1272
|1272¾
|1257¾
|1260½
|—11¾
|Jan
|1265½
|1265½
|1264¾
|1264¾
|—12¾
|Est. sales 129,109.
|Wed.’s sales 187,766
|Wed.’s open int 773,714,
|up 494
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|60.68
|60.91
|59.84
|60.33
|—.35
|Dec
|59.29
|59.56
|58.46
|59.02
|—.27
|Jan
|58.80
|58.96
|57.99
|58.43
|—.36
|Mar
|58.41
|58.54
|57.63
|57.97
|—.45
|May
|58.27
|58.29
|57.42
|57.72
|—.44
|Jul
|57.77
|57.91
|57.10
|57.26
|—.52
|Aug
|57.11
|57.28
|56.58
|56.75
|—.44
|Sep
|56.00
|56.59
|56.00
|56.17
|—.39
|Oct
|55.57
|55.84
|55.31
|55.31
|—.49
|Dec
|55.20
|55.58
|54.86
|55.09
|—.30
|Jan
|54.76
|54.76
|54.76
|54.76
|—.45
|Jul
|54.12
|54.12
|54.10
|54.10
|—.41
|Est. sales 93,771.
|Wed.’s sales 131,161
|Wed.’s open int 456,837
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|397.30
|397.80
|390.30
|393.10
|—4.10
|Dec
|395.20
|395.60
|388.00
|390.80
|—4.30
|Jan
|391.60
|391.90
|385.00
|387.50
|—4.10
|Mar
|385.00
|385.40
|379.30
|381.40
|—4.00
|May
|381.60
|381.70
|375.60
|377.50
|—4.10
|Jul
|381.40
|381.40
|375.30
|377.50
|—3.90
|Aug
|379.20
|379.60
|373.50
|375.00
|—4.20
|Sep
|376.00
|376.00
|370.40
|371.90
|—4.10
|Oct
|366.40
|367.60
|365.80
|367.60
|—4.00
|Dec
|372.10
|372.10
|365.60
|367.50
|—4.20
|Est. sales 60,300.
|Wed.’s sales 120,567
|Wed.’s open int 463,989,
|up 4,113
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.