CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 595½ 597 583½ 592 —5¼ Mar 622½ 623½ 610¼ 618¾ —4¾ May 638½ 640¼ 627¾ 635¼ —4¾ Jul 647¼ 647½ 636¼ 642¾ —4¾ Sep 658¾ 658¾ 648¼ 650 —9 Dec 673¾ 673¾ 663¼ 664¾ —8¾ Est. sales 36,954. Wed.’s sales 93,149 Wed.’s open int 396,714, up 5,045 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 455¾ 458¼ 455¾ 456¼ —7¾ Dec 482 483½ 478¼ 482 — ¼ Mar 495¾ 497 492¼ 496 — ¼ May 503 505¼ 500¾ 504¼ — ¼ Jul 508¼ 509¼ 505¼ 508¾ +¼ Sep 505¾ 505¾ 502½ 505¼ — ½ Dec 510 510¾ 506¾ 509¼ — ¾ Mar 520 520 518 519¼ —1 Jul 523¾ 523¾ 523¾ 523¾ —1¾ Dec 490¾ 491½ 489¾ 490¼ — ¾ Est. sales 75,726. Wed.’s sales 228,486 Wed.’s open int 1,264,913 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 492 495½ 472¾ 477½ —15¼ Mar 502½ 502½ 484¼ 484¼ —18¾ Est. sales 325. Wed.’s sales 256 Wed.’s open int 4,539, up 21 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1349¾ 1355¼ 1346¼ 1352½ +2¾ Jan 1367 1371½ 1362½ 1368 +1¾ Mar 1375½ 1380¼ 1371¼ 1376¾ +1 May 1384 1386¼ 1377 1382¼ +½ Jul 1381¾ 1385 1376¼ 1381½ +¼ Aug 1361 1361¾ 1354 1359 Sep 1313½ 1314½ 1308¾ 1314½ +1 Nov 1292¾ 1295 1287¾ 1292¼ — ¾ Jan 1297¾ 1298¾ 1297¾ 1298¾ +1 Est. sales 79,743. Wed.’s sales 228,634 Wed.’s open int 741,690, up 1,643 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 62.84 63.05 62.39 62.61 —.23 Dec 61.72 62.03 61.22 61.41 —.31 Jan 61.33 61.53 60.81 60.90 —.37 Mar 61.00 61.23 60.47 60.54 —.37 May 60.72 60.77 60.26 60.31 —.36 Jul 60.50 60.50 59.90 59.95 —.35 Aug 59.47 59.71 59.29 59.35 —.30 Sep 58.69 58.76 58.69 58.76 —.16 Oct 57.97 57.97 57.97 57.97 —.10 Dec 57.78 57.78 57.21 57.27 —.34 Jan 57.15 57.15 57.15 57.15 —.29 Est. sales 45,719. Wed.’s sales 146,726 Wed.’s open int 471,662, up 229 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 396.20 400.10 396.20 399.60 +3.70 Dec 395.00 398.50 394.70 398.00 +3.20 Jan 392.90 395.40 391.50 394.60 +2.40 Mar 387.10 390.00 386.20 389.00 +2.00 May 384.40 385.90 382.20 384.80 +1.90 Jul 384.00 385.30 382.00 384.50 +2.00 Aug 381.40 382.40 380.40 382.30 +1.90 Sep 377.20 380.40 377.20 378.80 +2.00 Oct 372.50 374.80 372.50 373.30 +1.90 Dec 372.50 375.70 371.00 373.10 +2.10 Est. sales 50,467. Wed.’s sales 140,466 Wed.’s open int 460,767, up 3,322

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.