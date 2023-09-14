CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|595½
|597
|583½
|592
|—5¼
|Mar
|622½
|623½
|610¼
|618¾
|—4¾
|May
|638½
|640¼
|627¾
|635¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|647¼
|647½
|636¼
|642¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|658¾
|658¾
|648¼
|650
|—9
|Dec
|673¾
|673¾
|663¼
|664¾
|—8¾
|Est. sales 36,954.
|Wed.’s sales 93,149
|Wed.’s open int 396,714,
|up 5,045
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|455¾
|458¼
|455¾
|456¼
|—7¾
|Dec
|482
|483½
|478¼
|482
|—
|¼
|Mar
|495¾
|497
|492¼
|496
|—
|¼
|May
|503
|505¼
|500¾
|504¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|508¼
|509¼
|505¼
|508¾
|+¼
|Sep
|505¾
|505¾
|502½
|505¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|510
|510¾
|506¾
|509¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|520
|520
|518
|519¼
|—1
|Jul
|523¾
|523¾
|523¾
|523¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|490¾
|491½
|489¾
|490¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 75,726.
|Wed.’s sales 228,486
|Wed.’s open int 1,264,913
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|492
|495½
|472¾
|477½
|—15¼
|Mar
|502½
|502½
|484¼
|484¼
|—18¾
|Est. sales 325.
|Wed.’s sales 256
|Wed.’s open int 4,539,
|up 21
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1349¾
|1355¼
|1346¼
|1352½
|+2¾
|Jan
|1367
|1371½
|1362½
|1368
|+1¾
|Mar
|1375½
|1380¼
|1371¼
|1376¾
|+1
|May
|1384
|1386¼
|1377
|1382¼
|+½
|Jul
|1381¾
|1385
|1376¼
|1381½
|+¼
|Aug
|1361
|1361¾
|1354
|1359
|Sep
|1313½
|1314½
|1308¾
|1314½
|+1
|Nov
|1292¾
|1295
|1287¾
|1292¼
|—
|¾
|Jan
|1297¾
|1298¾
|1297¾
|1298¾
|+1
|Est. sales 79,743.
|Wed.’s sales 228,634
|Wed.’s open int 741,690,
|up 1,643
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|62.84
|63.05
|62.39
|62.61
|—.23
|Dec
|61.72
|62.03
|61.22
|61.41
|—.31
|Jan
|61.33
|61.53
|60.81
|60.90
|—.37
|Mar
|61.00
|61.23
|60.47
|60.54
|—.37
|May
|60.72
|60.77
|60.26
|60.31
|—.36
|Jul
|60.50
|60.50
|59.90
|59.95
|—.35
|Aug
|59.47
|59.71
|59.29
|59.35
|—.30
|Sep
|58.69
|58.76
|58.69
|58.76
|—.16
|Oct
|57.97
|57.97
|57.97
|57.97
|—.10
|Dec
|57.78
|57.78
|57.21
|57.27
|—.34
|Jan
|57.15
|57.15
|57.15
|57.15
|—.29
|Est. sales 45,719.
|Wed.’s sales 146,726
|Wed.’s open int 471,662,
|up 229
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|396.20
|400.10
|396.20
|399.60
|+3.70
|Dec
|395.00
|398.50
|394.70
|398.00
|+3.20
|Jan
|392.90
|395.40
|391.50
|394.60
|+2.40
|Mar
|387.10
|390.00
|386.20
|389.00
|+2.00
|May
|384.40
|385.90
|382.20
|384.80
|+1.90
|Jul
|384.00
|385.30
|382.00
|384.50
|+2.00
|Aug
|381.40
|382.40
|380.40
|382.30
|+1.90
|Sep
|377.20
|380.40
|377.20
|378.80
|+2.00
|Oct
|372.50
|374.80
|372.50
|373.30
|+1.90
|Dec
|372.50
|375.70
|371.00
|373.10
|+2.10
|Est. sales 50,467.
|Wed.’s sales 140,466
|Wed.’s open int 460,767,
|up 3,322
