CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|562½
|565½
|562½
|565½
|+5¼
|Dec
|587½
|601½
|584¾
|593
|+5½
|Mar
|613¾
|627¾
|611½
|619½
|+5½
|May
|629½
|643¾
|628¼
|636¼
|+5¾
|Jul
|638¾
|652¾
|637½
|644½
|+4½
|Sep
|651½
|664¼
|651½
|656½
|+3¾
|Dec
|667½
|680
|667½
|671½
|+3
|Mar
|690¾
|691¾
|684¾
|685¼
|+2½
|Est. sales 41,956.
|Tue.’s sales 96,527
|Tue.’s open int 391,669,
|up 4,253
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|466¾
|467¾
|463¾
|463¾
|+½
|Dec
|476½
|482½
|474½
|477¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|491
|496¼
|489
|492
|+1
|May
|499¼
|504½
|497¼
|500
|+¾
|Jul
|503¼
|508½
|501½
|504¼
|+¾
|Sep
|500½
|505½
|499½
|501
|Dec
|505
|509½
|503½
|505½
|Mar
|514¾
|519
|514¼
|516½
|+½
|Jul
|521
|521
|521
|521
|—
|¾
|Dec
|487½
|487½
|487½
|487½
|+½
|Est. sales 101,602.
|Tue.’s sales 277,529
|Tue.’s open int 1,268,176,
|up 7,335
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|495¾
|500¼
|494¼
|500
|+4½
|Est. sales 71.
|Tue.’s sales 589
|Tue.’s open int 4,519,
|up 130
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1344¾
|1350¼
|1333¾
|1336¾
|—9¾
|Jan
|1361¾
|1366¾
|1350
|1352¾
|—9½
|Mar
|1369¼
|1375½
|1359½
|1362
|—8¾
|May
|1374½
|1381½
|1366
|1368¼
|—8½
|Jul
|1372¾
|1379¾
|1365¾
|1367½
|—7¾
|Aug
|1354½
|1357½
|1344¼
|1345¾
|—7¼
|Sep
|1309¼
|1309¾
|1302
|1302¾
|—5½
|Nov
|1286
|1292¾
|1281½
|1282¼
|—7
|Jan
|1290¾
|1290¾
|1287¼
|1287¼
|—6¾
|Est. sales 121,836.
|Tue.’s sales 327,188
|Tue.’s open int 740,047,
|up 2,695
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|61.01
|61.87
|60.95
|61.72
|+.71
|Dec
|60.09
|60.96
|60.01
|60.82
|+.75
|Jan
|59.66
|60.51
|59.57
|60.34
|+.69
|Mar
|59.39
|60.16
|59.34
|59.99
|+.64
|May
|59.30
|60.03
|59.13
|59.80
|+.64
|Jul
|58.83
|59.69
|58.83
|59.42
|+.59
|Aug
|58.32
|58.84
|58.32
|58.77
|+.53
|Sep
|58.15
|58.15
|57.97
|58.04
|+.48
|Oct
|57.34
|57.34
|57.34
|57.34
|+.59
|Dec
|56.67
|57.14
|56.67
|56.77
|+.42
|Est. sales 47,982.
|Tue.’s sales 162,328
|Tue.’s open int 471,433,
|up 6,611
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|401.50
|401.60
|401.50
|401.60
|—3.60
|Oct
|398.30
|398.90
|393.00
|394.30
|—4.10
|Dec
|398.10
|398.20
|391.90
|393.10
|—5.00
|Jan
|396.30
|396.30
|389.80
|390.80
|—5.50
|Mar
|391.40
|391.40
|385.00
|385.80
|—5.60
|May
|387.50
|387.50
|381.30
|381.80
|—5.70
|Jul
|387.10
|387.10
|381.20
|381.80
|—5.30
|Aug
|385.10
|385.10
|379.60
|379.70
|—5.40
|Sep
|381.20
|381.20
|376.40
|376.70
|—4.50
|Oct
|375.30
|375.30
|370.60
|371.20
|—4.10
|Dec
|374.00
|374.10
|370.00
|370.80
|—4.00
|Est. sales 58,034.
|Tue.’s sales 130,978
|Tue.’s open int 457,445,
|up 1,664
