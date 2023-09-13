CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 562½ 565½ 562½ 565½ +5¼ Dec 587½ 601½ 584¾ 593 +5½ Mar 613¾ 627¾ 611½ 619½ +5½ May 629½ 643¾ 628¼ 636¼ +5¾ Jul 638¾ 652¾ 637½ 644½ +4½ Sep 651½ 664¼ 651½ 656½ +3¾ Dec 667½ 680 667½ 671½ +3 Mar 690¾ 691¾ 684¾ 685¼ +2½ Est. sales 41,956. Tue.’s sales 96,527 Tue.’s open int 391,669, up 4,253 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 466¾ 467¾ 463¾ 463¾ +½ Dec 476½ 482½ 474½ 477¾ +1¼ Mar 491 496¼ 489 492 +1 May 499¼ 504½ 497¼ 500 +¾ Jul 503¼ 508½ 501½ 504¼ +¾ Sep 500½ 505½ 499½ 501 Dec 505 509½ 503½ 505½ Mar 514¾ 519 514¼ 516½ +½ Jul 521 521 521 521 — ¾ Dec 487½ 487½ 487½ 487½ +½ Est. sales 101,602. Tue.’s sales 277,529 Tue.’s open int 1,268,176, up 7,335 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 495¾ 500¼ 494¼ 500 +4½ Est. sales 71. Tue.’s sales 589 Tue.’s open int 4,519, up 130 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1344¾ 1350¼ 1333¾ 1336¾ —9¾ Jan 1361¾ 1366¾ 1350 1352¾ —9½ Mar 1369¼ 1375½ 1359½ 1362 —8¾ May 1374½ 1381½ 1366 1368¼ —8½ Jul 1372¾ 1379¾ 1365¾ 1367½ —7¾ Aug 1354½ 1357½ 1344¼ 1345¾ —7¼ Sep 1309¼ 1309¾ 1302 1302¾ —5½ Nov 1286 1292¾ 1281½ 1282¼ —7 Jan 1290¾ 1290¾ 1287¼ 1287¼ —6¾ Est. sales 121,836. Tue.’s sales 327,188 Tue.’s open int 740,047, up 2,695 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 61.01 61.87 60.95 61.72 +.71 Dec 60.09 60.96 60.01 60.82 +.75 Jan 59.66 60.51 59.57 60.34 +.69 Mar 59.39 60.16 59.34 59.99 +.64 May 59.30 60.03 59.13 59.80 +.64 Jul 58.83 59.69 58.83 59.42 +.59 Aug 58.32 58.84 58.32 58.77 +.53 Sep 58.15 58.15 57.97 58.04 +.48 Oct 57.34 57.34 57.34 57.34 +.59 Dec 56.67 57.14 56.67 56.77 +.42 Est. sales 47,982. Tue.’s sales 162,328 Tue.’s open int 471,433, up 6,611 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 401.50 401.60 401.50 401.60 —3.60 Oct 398.30 398.90 393.00 394.30 —4.10 Dec 398.10 398.20 391.90 393.10 —5.00 Jan 396.30 396.30 389.80 390.80 —5.50 Mar 391.40 391.40 385.00 385.80 —5.60 May 387.50 387.50 381.30 381.80 —5.70 Jul 387.10 387.10 381.20 381.80 —5.30 Aug 385.10 385.10 379.60 379.70 —5.40 Sep 381.20 381.20 376.40 376.70 —4.50 Oct 375.30 375.30 370.60 371.20 —4.10 Dec 374.00 374.10 370.00 370.80 —4.00 Est. sales 58,034. Tue.’s sales 130,978 Tue.’s open int 457,445, up 1,664

