CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 561½ 561½ 561½ 561½ —5¾ Dec 597 597½ 585 585¼ —10½ Mar 623¼ 623¼ 611 611¾ —10 May 638½ 639½ 628 628½ —10¼ Jul 646¼ 647¼ 638¼ 638¼ —9½ Sep 658½ 659½ 651¼ 651¼ —8½ Dec 674½ 674½ 666¾ 666¾ —8 Mar 683 683 681½ 681½ —6¼ Est. sales 28,666. Fri.’s sales 67,500 Fri.’s open int 383,542, up 3,641 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 470¼ 470½ 469½ 470 +1½ Dec 483 486 482¼ 482¼ —1½ Mar 497½ 501 497 497 —1 May 504¾ 509½ 504¾ 505¾ — ¾ Jul 509 513½ 508¾ 510 +¼ Sep 504¾ 508¼ 504¾ 505½ +¼ Dec 508¼ 511 507½ 509 +½ Mar 519¼ 521¼ 519 519 — ¼ May 526 526 526 526 +1¼ Jul 526½ 526½ 526 526 +¾ Dec 491¾ 491¾ 491¾ 491¾ +1¼ Est. sales 77,901. Fri.’s sales 168,956 Fri.’s open int 1,257,065, up 128 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 500¾ 500¾ 490½ 496¾ —3¼ Mar 509¼ 509¼ 503¼ 507½ —2 Est. sales 165. Fri.’s sales 542 Fri.’s open int 4,329, up 67 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1363 1373 1362¼ 1367½ +4½ Jan 1377½ 1386¾ 1377 1382 +4 Mar 1384 1392¾ 1383½ 1388¼ +4 May 1387 1395¼ 1387 1390¾ +3¼ Jul 1385½ 1391¾ 1384¾ 1388¼ +3¾ Aug 1364¼ 1368 1361¾ 1363 +1¾ Sep 1319½ 1320¾ 1316¼ 1318 +3 Nov 1295 1301 1294¾ 1297¾ +2 Jan 1303¾ 1303¾ 1302 1302 +1¾ Est. sales 73,215. Fri.’s sales 173,307 Fri.’s open int 736,321, up 4,592 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 63.82 63.82 63.20 63.20 +.05 Oct 61.45 61.94 60.84 61.24 —.22 Dec 60.46 61.00 60.00 60.36 —.14 Jan 60.15 60.66 59.68 60.10 —.07 Mar 59.88 60.39 59.41 59.91 —.01 May 59.70 60.12 59.21 59.70 —.03 Jul 59.58 59.66 58.85 59.37 —.01 Aug 58.43 58.95 58.25 58.80 +.12 Sep 57.78 57.78 57.78 57.78 —.12 Oct 57.15 57.17 57.15 57.15 +.16 Dec 56.40 56.86 56.27 56.72 +.20 Est. sales 55,053. Fri.’s sales 154,569 Fri.’s open int 466,250 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 414.60 415.00 412.50 412.50 +.60 Oct 403.90 409.70 402.80 405.50 +2.80 Dec 402.00 407.90 401.40 403.70 +2.30 Jan 400.00 405.10 399.30 401.30 +2.20 Mar 395.00 399.80 394.70 396.40 +2.10 May 391.40 395.70 390.90 392.70 +2.10 Jul 392.80 394.90 391.00 392.00 +2.00 Aug 388.20 392.20 388.20 390.80 +2.60 Sep 386.10 388.40 386.10 387.80 +3.20 Oct 381.70 381.70 379.50 379.50 +.70 Dec 378.00 381.50 378.00 379.30 +1.20 Est. sales 38,294. Fri.’s sales 109,978 Fri.’s open int 455,726

