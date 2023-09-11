CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|561½
|561½
|561½
|561½
|—5¾
|Dec
|597
|597½
|585
|585¼
|—10½
|Mar
|623¼
|623¼
|611
|611¾
|—10
|May
|638½
|639½
|628
|628½
|—10¼
|Jul
|646¼
|647¼
|638¼
|638¼
|—9½
|Sep
|658½
|659½
|651¼
|651¼
|—8½
|Dec
|674½
|674½
|666¾
|666¾
|—8
|Mar
|683
|683
|681½
|681½
|—6¼
|Est. sales 28,666.
|Fri.’s sales 67,500
|Fri.’s open int 383,542,
|up 3,641
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|470¼
|470½
|469½
|470
|+1½
|Dec
|483
|486
|482¼
|482¼
|—1½
|Mar
|497½
|501
|497
|497
|—1
|May
|504¾
|509½
|504¾
|505¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|509
|513½
|508¾
|510
|+¼
|Sep
|504¾
|508¼
|504¾
|505½
|+¼
|Dec
|508¼
|511
|507½
|509
|+½
|Mar
|519¼
|521¼
|519
|519
|—
|¼
|May
|526
|526
|526
|526
|+1¼
|Jul
|526½
|526½
|526
|526
|+¾
|Dec
|491¾
|491¾
|491¾
|491¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 77,901.
|Fri.’s sales 168,956
|Fri.’s open int 1,257,065,
|up 128
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|500¾
|500¾
|490½
|496¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|509¼
|509¼
|503¼
|507½
|—2
|Est. sales 165.
|Fri.’s sales 542
|Fri.’s open int 4,329,
|up 67
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1363
|1373
|1362¼
|1367½
|+4½
|Jan
|1377½
|1386¾
|1377
|1382
|+4
|Mar
|1384
|1392¾
|1383½
|1388¼
|+4
|May
|1387
|1395¼
|1387
|1390¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|1385½
|1391¾
|1384¾
|1388¼
|+3¾
|Aug
|1364¼
|1368
|1361¾
|1363
|+1¾
|Sep
|1319½
|1320¾
|1316¼
|1318
|+3
|Nov
|1295
|1301
|1294¾
|1297¾
|+2
|Jan
|1303¾
|1303¾
|1302
|1302
|+1¾
|Est. sales 73,215.
|Fri.’s sales 173,307
|Fri.’s open int 736,321,
|up 4,592
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|63.82
|63.82
|63.20
|63.20
|+.05
|Oct
|61.45
|61.94
|60.84
|61.24
|—.22
|Dec
|60.46
|61.00
|60.00
|60.36
|—.14
|Jan
|60.15
|60.66
|59.68
|60.10
|—.07
|Mar
|59.88
|60.39
|59.41
|59.91
|—.01
|May
|59.70
|60.12
|59.21
|59.70
|—.03
|Jul
|59.58
|59.66
|58.85
|59.37
|—.01
|Aug
|58.43
|58.95
|58.25
|58.80
|+.12
|Sep
|57.78
|57.78
|57.78
|57.78
|—.12
|Oct
|57.15
|57.17
|57.15
|57.15
|+.16
|Dec
|56.40
|56.86
|56.27
|56.72
|+.20
|Est. sales 55,053.
|Fri.’s sales 154,569
|Fri.’s open int 466,250
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|414.60
|415.00
|412.50
|412.50
|+.60
|Oct
|403.90
|409.70
|402.80
|405.50
|+2.80
|Dec
|402.00
|407.90
|401.40
|403.70
|+2.30
|Jan
|400.00
|405.10
|399.30
|401.30
|+2.20
|Mar
|395.00
|399.80
|394.70
|396.40
|+2.10
|May
|391.40
|395.70
|390.90
|392.70
|+2.10
|Jul
|392.80
|394.90
|391.00
|392.00
|+2.00
|Aug
|388.20
|392.20
|388.20
|390.80
|+2.60
|Sep
|386.10
|388.40
|386.10
|387.80
|+3.20
|Oct
|381.70
|381.70
|379.50
|379.50
|+.70
|Dec
|378.00
|381.50
|378.00
|379.30
|+1.20
|Est. sales 38,294.
|Fri.’s sales 109,978
|Fri.’s open int 455,726
