CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 578¼ 585 578¼ 585 +4 Dec 609 613¾ 604 613½ +4½ Mar 634¾ 639¼ 630 639 +4½ May 651½ 656¼ 647¼ 655¾ +4¾ Jul 656½ 664½ 655¾ 664½ +5½ Sep 669 673½ 667 673 +3 Dec 684¼ 688½ 682 688½ +4¼ Mar 696 698 694¾ 698 +1¾ Est. sales 30,879. Wed.’s sales 75,816 Wed.’s open int 377,473, up 703 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 471¼ 474 469¾ 473¾ +2¼ Dec 485 488½ 483¼ 487¾ +2 Mar 500 502½ 497½ 502 +2 May 507¾ 510½ 505¾ 510 +1¾ Jul 511¾ 514¼ 509½ 513¾ +1¾ Sep 507 508¾ 505½ 508¾ +1½ Dec 510¾ 512¼ 509 512¼ +1¼ Mar 521½ 522¼ 520¼ 522¼ +¾ Jul 528½ 528½ 528½ 528½ +¾ Dec 494½ 494½ 494½ 494½ +½ Est. sales 58,214. Wed.’s sales 174,295 Wed.’s open int 1,248,488, up 18,788 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 498 498 491¾ 495¾ —3 Mar 507¼ 507¼ 507¼ 507¼ — ¾ Est. sales 178. Wed.’s sales 335 Wed.’s open int 4,201, up 76 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1349½ 1349½ 1349½ 1349½ —10¾ Nov 1376¼ 1378 1363¾ 1367¼ —9 Jan 1389 1390½ 1376¾ 1380½ —8¾ Mar 1393¾ 1395½ 1382 1385½ —8½ May 1395¾ 1397 1384½ 1388¼ —7½ Jul 1392¼ 1393¾ 1382 1386¼ —6¾ Aug 1367 1367 1358½ 1361¾ —6¾ Sep 1317¼ 1317½ 1310¼ 1313 —5¾ Nov 1297 1299 1289¼ 1291¾ —5¾ Jan 1295¾ 1295¾ 1295¾ 1295¾ —6¼ Mar 1284¾ 1284¾ 1279¾ 1279¾ —10¾ Est. sales 62,104. Wed.’s sales 186,579 Wed.’s open int 720,115, up 3,915 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 65.35 65.35 64.15 64.20 —1.15 Oct 63.82 63.92 61.85 62.38 —1.40 Dec 62.39 62.52 60.62 61.07 —1.31 Jan 61.77 61.91 60.11 60.50 —1.26 Mar 61.23 61.40 59.71 60.13 —1.11 May 60.78 60.91 59.35 59.77 —1.02 Jul 60.18 60.36 58.92 59.26 —.97 Aug 59.07 59.07 58.20 58.46 —.94 Sep 58.20 58.20 57.50 57.50 —1.04 Oct 56.59 56.59 56.59 56.59 —1.00 Dec 56.62 56.62 56.09 56.43 —.66 Est. sales 58,997. Wed.’s sales 105,573 Wed.’s open int 458,871, up 4,422 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 407.10 407.10 404.00 405.90 —2.20 Oct 401.40 401.90 396.00 397.40 —3.50 Dec 399.30 400.00 394.60 396.10 —3.10 Jan 397.00 397.50 392.70 394.30 —2.60 Mar 392.00 392.30 388.40 389.90 —1.80 May 388.00 388.40 385.20 386.70 —1.00 Jul 387.20 387.70 384.90 386.30 —.50 Aug 385.60 385.60 382.90 384.70 +.20 Sep 381.70 381.70 379.00 381.20 +.70 Oct 374.20 375.10 374.20 375.10 +.20 Dec 373.40 375.20 373.40 374.80 +.50 Est. sales 48,300. Wed.’s sales 106,968 Wed.’s open int 457,334, up 1,801

