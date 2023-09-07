CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|578¼
|585
|578¼
|585
|+4
|Dec
|609
|613¾
|604
|613½
|+4½
|Mar
|634¾
|639¼
|630
|639
|+4½
|May
|651½
|656¼
|647¼
|655¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|656½
|664½
|655¾
|664½
|+5½
|Sep
|669
|673½
|667
|673
|+3
|Dec
|684¼
|688½
|682
|688½
|+4¼
|Mar
|696
|698
|694¾
|698
|+1¾
|Est. sales 30,879.
|Wed.’s sales 75,816
|Wed.’s open int 377,473,
|up 703
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|471¼
|474
|469¾
|473¾
|+2¼
|Dec
|485
|488½
|483¼
|487¾
|+2
|Mar
|500
|502½
|497½
|502
|+2
|May
|507¾
|510½
|505¾
|510
|+1¾
|Jul
|511¾
|514¼
|509½
|513¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|507
|508¾
|505½
|508¾
|+1½
|Dec
|510¾
|512¼
|509
|512¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|521½
|522¼
|520¼
|522¼
|+¾
|Jul
|528½
|528½
|528½
|528½
|+¾
|Dec
|494½
|494½
|494½
|494½
|+½
|Est. sales 58,214.
|Wed.’s sales 174,295
|Wed.’s open int 1,248,488,
|up 18,788
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|498
|498
|491¾
|495¾
|—3
|Mar
|507¼
|507¼
|507¼
|507¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 178.
|Wed.’s sales 335
|Wed.’s open int 4,201,
|up 76
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1349½
|1349½
|1349½
|1349½
|—10¾
|Nov
|1376¼
|1378
|1363¾
|1367¼
|—9
|Jan
|1389
|1390½
|1376¾
|1380½
|—8¾
|Mar
|1393¾
|1395½
|1382
|1385½
|—8½
|May
|1395¾
|1397
|1384½
|1388¼
|—7½
|Jul
|1392¼
|1393¾
|1382
|1386¼
|—6¾
|Aug
|1367
|1367
|1358½
|1361¾
|—6¾
|Sep
|1317¼
|1317½
|1310¼
|1313
|—5¾
|Nov
|1297
|1299
|1289¼
|1291¾
|—5¾
|Jan
|1295¾
|1295¾
|1295¾
|1295¾
|—6¼
|Mar
|1284¾
|1284¾
|1279¾
|1279¾
|—10¾
|Est. sales 62,104.
|Wed.’s sales 186,579
|Wed.’s open int 720,115,
|up 3,915
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|65.35
|65.35
|64.15
|64.20
|—1.15
|Oct
|63.82
|63.92
|61.85
|62.38
|—1.40
|Dec
|62.39
|62.52
|60.62
|61.07
|—1.31
|Jan
|61.77
|61.91
|60.11
|60.50
|—1.26
|Mar
|61.23
|61.40
|59.71
|60.13
|—1.11
|May
|60.78
|60.91
|59.35
|59.77
|—1.02
|Jul
|60.18
|60.36
|58.92
|59.26
|—.97
|Aug
|59.07
|59.07
|58.20
|58.46
|—.94
|Sep
|58.20
|58.20
|57.50
|57.50
|—1.04
|Oct
|56.59
|56.59
|56.59
|56.59
|—1.00
|Dec
|56.62
|56.62
|56.09
|56.43
|—.66
|Est. sales 58,997.
|Wed.’s sales 105,573
|Wed.’s open int 458,871,
|up 4,422
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|407.10
|407.10
|404.00
|405.90
|—2.20
|Oct
|401.40
|401.90
|396.00
|397.40
|—3.50
|Dec
|399.30
|400.00
|394.60
|396.10
|—3.10
|Jan
|397.00
|397.50
|392.70
|394.30
|—2.60
|Mar
|392.00
|392.30
|388.40
|389.90
|—1.80
|May
|388.00
|388.40
|385.20
|386.70
|—1.00
|Jul
|387.20
|387.70
|384.90
|386.30
|—.50
|Aug
|385.60
|385.60
|382.90
|384.70
|+.20
|Sep
|381.70
|381.70
|379.00
|381.20
|+.70
|Oct
|374.20
|375.10
|374.20
|375.10
|+.20
|Dec
|373.40
|375.20
|373.40
|374.80
|+.50
|Est. sales 48,300.
|Wed.’s sales 106,968
|Wed.’s open int 457,334,
|up 1,801
