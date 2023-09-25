Live Radio
Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 25, 2023, 11:46 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amelia County 18, Nottoway 8

Brunswick 49, Surry County 22

Buckingham County 13, Central of Lunenburg 10

Grafton 21, Bruton 10

Huguenot 26, Powhatan 22

Kenston Forest 58, Southampton Academy 28

Lafayette 42, Smithfield 7

Norcom 26, Manor High School 0

Northumberland 72, Prince Edward County 46

Strasburg 28, King William 21

York 14, Jamestown 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

