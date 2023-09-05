Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.7 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The mobile imaging software company posted revenue of $45.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.4 million.

Mitek Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $169 million to $171 million.

