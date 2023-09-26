MillerKnoll: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.7 million in…

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $917.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, MillerKnoll expects its per-share earnings to range from 52 cents to 58 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $990 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLKN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.