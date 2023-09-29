GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | National parks to be locked up | How the DC area will be affected | What benefits are in danger? | Coping as a fed worker
Mid Atlantic Daybook

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 8:33 AM

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Sep. 29.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 29 9:00 AM Humane Society of the U.S. holds Beagleversary Bash – Humane Society of the U.S. holds Beagleversary Bash, celebrating one year since rescue of nearly 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility

Location: Bark Social, 935 Prose St, North Bethesda, MD

Contacts: Kirsten Peek, Humane Society of the U.S., kpeek@humanesociety.org, 1 301 548 7793

Sunday, Oct. 01 4:00 PM Maryland Dems Annual BBQ Bash – Maryland Democratic Party Annual BBQ Bash

Location: Allen Pond Park, 3330 Northview Dr, Bowie, MD

Contacts: Maryland Democratic Party, info@mddems.org, 1 410 269 8818

