Mid Atlantic Daybook

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 8:20 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the 2023 Maryland Business Opportunities and Entrepreneurial Training Summit, Turf Valley Resort, 2700 Turf Valley Rd, Ellicott City, MD (8:20 AM EDT), participates in the Governor’s Workforce Development Board meeting (10:00 AM EDT), tours the Kennedy Krieger Institute, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD (12:00 PM EDT), and appears live on Sirius XM’s The Karen Hunter Show (3:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 8:30 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at Great Indoors Symposium

Location: Lansdowne Resort, 44050 Woodridge Pkwy, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 10:05 AM Vice President Harris’s public schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Atlanta (10:05 AM EDT, pooled press), arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (11:45 AM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media) and participates in a moderated conversation with Gia Peppers and Cedric Richmond as part of her nationwide ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ college tour at Morehouse College, Atlanta (1:20 PM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media). Vice President Harris later gives brief remarks at a campaign reception in Atlanta (3:15 PM EDT, editorial pool), departs Atlanta en route to Washington, DC, via Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (4:55 PM EDT, pooled press) and arrives at Joint Base Andrews (6:25 PM EDT, pooled press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 12:00 PM Baltimore State’s Attorney Bates discuss launch of Older and Disabled Persons Unit – Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announces the launch of the Older and Disabled Persons Unit, via press conference

Location: The Forum – The Forum Caterers, 4210 Primrose Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.stattorney.org, https://twitter.com/BaltimoreSAO

Contacts: Rochelle Ritchie, Baltimore City State Attorney communications, RRitchie@stattorney.org, 1 443 984 6078

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 12:00 PM Montgomery County Council President Glass introduces suicide awareness and gun control legislation – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass introduces the Suicide Awareness and Firearm Education (SAFE) Act

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 26 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 3:30 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott announces grant to support care and service workers – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and SEIU 199 workers announce ARPA grant to support the direct care and service workers workforce

Location: SEIU 1199, 611 N Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 4:30 PM Howard County Council Cannabis Workgroup meeting

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 5:00 PM Commerce Secretary Raimondo speaks at University of Delaware – Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visits University of Delaware, and participates in a discussion on ‘how the Department of Commerce works with businesses, universities, communities and the nation’s workers to promote job creation, economic growth and sustainable development’, with Biden Institute Chair Valerie Biden Owens

Location: Trabant University Center, 17 W Main St, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.udel.edu, https://twitter.com/UDelaware

Contacts: University of Delaware, mediarelations@udel.edu

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 6:00 PM Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation annual Freedom Award

Location: Hotel du Pont, 42 W 11th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.petedupontfreedomaward.com

Contacts: Pete du Pont Freedom Award, contact@petedupontfreedomfoundation.org

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 28 – Friday, Sep. 29 Delaware River Watershed Forum – Delaware River Watershed Forum, hosted by Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed

Location: Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delriverwatershed.org/, https://twitter.com/DelRivCoalition

Contacts: Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed, 1 609 427 3007

