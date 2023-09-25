Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Sep. 25. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Sep. 25.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Sep. 25 11:00 AM HHS Secretary Becerra in Virginia – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra highlights ‘the progress made to advance Latino health equity under the Biden-Harris Administration’, participating in a fireside chat on Latino health and holds a press availability

Location: El Paso Mexican Grill, 16918 Dumfries Rd, Dumfries, VA

Weblinks: http://www.hhs.gov, https://twitter.com/HHSgov

Contacts: HHS, media@hhs.gov, 1 202 690 6343, SpoxHHS

——————–

Monday, Sep. 25 12:00 PM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares participates in a Hispanic Leaders luncheon

Location: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Cir, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Commonwealth of Virginia, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

Members of the media interested in covering the event with Attorney General Miyares MUST RSVP to Victoria LaCivita vlacivita@oag.state.va.us by 10:00AM on September 25

——————–

Monday, Sep. 25 1:15 PM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott hosts a ground breaking ceremony for first ARPA funded playground

Location: 2810 Indiana Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

Monday, Sep. 25 5:30 PM Maryland Governor Wes Moore hosts a reception for the cast of Broadway’s ‘The Wiz’

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

Monday, Sep. 25 6:30 PM Dover City Council meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 25 Joe Biden attends campaign reception in San Francisco Bay Area – U.S. President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, participates in a campaign reception in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Location: McLean, VA

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President, BidenPress@joebiden.com

Restricted In-Town Travel Pool

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 26 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.