Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Sep. 22. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Sep. 22.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 22 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper attends the 14th Annual Delaware Veterans’ Stand Down to highlight services to veterans and the upcoming PACT Act open enrollment deadline, Schutte Park, 10 Electric Ave, Dover, DE (9:00 AM EDT), and tours small businesses in Milton, including King’s Homemade Ice Cream, GGA Construction, Zava Café and SipUrban Farm House, 302 Union St, Milton, DE (1:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 22 10:00 AM City of Alexandria hosts Emergency Preparedness Fair

Location: Market Square, 300 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Ebony Fleming, City of Alexandria, ebony.fleming@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 402 1745

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 22 10:30 AM Prince George’s County Public Schools hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for Walker Mill Middle School

Location: 800 Karen Blvd, Capitol Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.pgcps.org, https://twitter.com/pgcps

Contacts: PGCPS Office of Communications, communications@pgcps.org, 1 301 952 6001

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 22 5:30 PM Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends the Maryland Congressional Black Caucus Reception

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 22 6:00 PM Anne Arundel County Public Library host annual ‘For the Love of the Library’ fundraising gala

Location: Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library, 1410 West St, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.aacpl.net/, https://twitter.com/aacpl

Contacts: Christine Feldmann, Anne Arundel County Public Library, cfeldmann@aacpl.net, 1 410 353 2862

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Sep. 22 – Sunday, Sep. 24 Artscape 2023 – Artscape 2023, arts festival featuring a blend of art, culture, and community

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.artscape.org/, https://twitter.com/ArtscapeBmore

Contacts: Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, BOPACommunications@promotionandarts.org

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 23 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 24 – Thursday, Sep. 28 AAPA Annual Conference – American Association of Pathologists’ Assistants Annual Conference

Location: Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, 401 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.pathassist.org/, https://twitter.com/PathAssist, #aapafall23

Contacts: AAPA, info@pathassist.org, 1 651 697 9264

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.