Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 21.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 21 9:00 AM Delaware Department of Health and Social Services celebrate Healthy Aging Month

Location: Mid-County Senior Center, 1 1st Regiment Rd, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://dhss.delaware.gov

Contacts: Tim Mastro, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Timothy.Mastro@delaware.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 21 10:00 AM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller’s public schedule – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller continue her tours to Maryland state agencies and visits the Department of Commerce (10:00 AM EDT, closed press), joins MVA and SHA to give an update on the Work Zone Safety Work Group and make an announcement regarding public participation, Maryland Vehicle Administration, 6601 Ritchie Hwy NE, Glen Burnie, MD (1:00 PM EDT), and attends and provide remarks at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Academy for Excellence in Local Governance (3:30 PM EDT, closed press)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 21 10:30 AM Prince George’s County Public Schools hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for Kenmoor Middle School

Location: 2501 Kenmoor Dr, Hyattsville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.pgcps.org, https://twitter.com/pgcps

Contacts: PGCPS Office of Communications, communications@pgcps.org, 1 301 952 6001

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 21 11:30 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore participates in a conversation on leadership with Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona at the 2023 National Association for College Admission Counseling Conference, The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD (11:30 AM EDT), and appears live on 106.7 The Fan with J.P. Finlay (12:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 21 2:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott renames street in honor of André De Shields – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott hosts street renaming ceremony to honor Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning actor and Baltimore native André De Shields

Location: 1800 Division St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 21 National Latina Symposium and Awards – Annual National Latina Symposium. Includes the Distinguished Military Service Awards Ceremony, honoring Latina military and civilian personnel ‘who through their service have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organizations’

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://nls.latinastyle.com/, https://twitter.com/LATINAStyleMag

Contacts: Latina Style Magazine, NLS@latinastyle.com, 1 703 312 0904

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 22 10:30 AM Prince George’s County Public Schools hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for Walker Mill Middle School

Location: 800 Karen Blvd, Capitol Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.pgcps.org, https://twitter.com/pgcps

Contacts: PGCPS Office of Communications, communications@pgcps.org, 1 301 952 6001

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Sep. 22 – Sunday, Sep. 24 Artscape 2023 – Artscape 2023, arts festival featuring a blend of art, culture, and community

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.artscape.org/, https://twitter.com/ArtscapeBmore

Contacts: Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, BOPACommunications@promotionandarts.org

