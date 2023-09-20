Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Sep. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Sep. 20.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 20 10:30 AM Prince George’s County Public Schools hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for Sonia Sotomayor Middle School at Adelphi

Location: 8820 Riggs Rd, Adelphi, MD

Weblinks: http://www.pgcps.org, https://twitter.com/pgcps

Contacts: PGCPS Office of Communications, communications@pgcps.org, 1 301 952 6001

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 20 10:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott holds media availability – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott holds media availability, following the Board of Estimates Meeting

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 20 4:00 PM Dem Rep. David Trone holds event to celebrate Recovery Month – Democratic Rep. David Trone and bipartisan Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Task Force hold event to celebrate Recovery Month

Location: House Triangle, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://trone.house.gov/

Contacts: Washington, DC Office, 1 202 225 2721

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 20 5:30 PM Delaware Small Business Chamber hosts WSFS Camden mixer event

Location: WSFS Bank, 4566 S Dupont Hwy, Camden, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsbchamber.com/

Contacts: Delaware Small Business Chamber events, events@dsbchamber.com

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 21 10:30 AM Prince George’s County Public Schools hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for Kenmoor Middle School

Location: 2501 Kenmoor Dr, Hyattsville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.pgcps.org, https://twitter.com/pgcps

Contacts: PGCPS Office of Communications, communications@pgcps.org, 1 301 952 6001

Thursday, Sep. 21 National Latina Symposium and Awards – Annual National Latina Symposium. Includes the Distinguished Military Service Awards Ceremony, honoring Latina military and civilian personnel ‘who through their service have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organizations’

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://nls.latinastyle.com/, https://twitter.com/LATINAStyleMag

Contacts: Latina Style Magazine, NLS@latinastyle.com, 1 703 312 0904

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 22 10:30 AM Prince George’s County Public Schools hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for Walker Mill Middle School

Location: 800 Karen Blvd, Capitol Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.pgcps.org, https://twitter.com/pgcps

Contacts: PGCPS Office of Communications, communications@pgcps.org, 1 301 952 6001

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Sep. 22 – Sunday, Sep. 24 Artscape 2023 – Artscape 2023, arts festival featuring a blend of art, culture, and community

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.artscape.org/, https://twitter.com/ArtscapeBmore

Contacts: Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, BOPACommunications@promotionandarts.org

