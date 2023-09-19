Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Sep. 19. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Sep. 19.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 19 11:30 AM Delaware Gov. Carney signs Literacy Month proclamation – Delaware Governor John Carney signs Literacy Month proclamation with First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, Delaware Department of Education Secretary Mark Holodick, State Sen. Laura Sturgeon, Delaware Libraries Director Dr Annie Norman, and Wilmington Library Director Jamar Rahming

Location: Wilmington Public Library, 10 E 10th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 19 12:05 PM Vice President Harris’s public schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris departs Washington, DC, en route to Reading, PA, via Joint Base Andrews (11:05 PM EDT, closed press), arrives at Reading Regional Airport (11:45 PM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media) and continues her national ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ college tour by participating in a moderated conversation with actor Annie Gonzalez at Reading Area Community College (12:45 PM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media). Vice President Harris then receives a briefing at the IBEW Local 743 Training Facility highlighting apprenticeships and ‘the Administration’s commitment to union job training programs’ (3:05 PM EDT, pooled press), hosts a roundtable conversation with apprenticeship students (3:15 PM EDT, pool spray at top), departs from Reading Regional Airport en route to Washington, DC (4:10 PM EDT, pooled press) and arrives at Joint Base Andrews (4:50 PM EDT, closed press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 19 2:00 PM Delaware Governor John Carney provides remarks at the investiture for justice Abigail LeGrow

Location: Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 N King St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 19 3:30 PM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore in New York, and delivers remarks at the Clinton Global Initiative spotlight session on ‘The Resilient Generation’, New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 6th Ave, New York, NY (3:30 PM EDT), and attends the UN General Assembly Head of Delegation Reception, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden (6:45 PM EDT, closed press)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 21 National Latina Symposium and Awards – Annual National Latina Symposium. Includes the Distinguished Military Service Awards Ceremony, honoring Latina military and civilian personnel ‘who through their service have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organizations’

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://nls.latinastyle.com/, https://twitter.com/LATINAStyleMag

Contacts: Latina Style Magazine, NLS@latinastyle.com, 1 703 312 0904

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.