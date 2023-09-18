Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Sep. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Sep. 18.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 18 9:00 AM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks on campaign trail – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks holds media event to to receive the endorsement of a federal official, the 100th endorsement of her campaign so far

Location: Gwynn Oak Park, 5900 Gwynn Oak Ave, Woodlawn, MD

Weblinks: https://www.angelaalsobrooks.com/

Contacts: Gina Ford, Angela Alsobrooks for Senate, gina@angelaalsobrooks.com, 1 202 415 0601

LOCATION AND TIME EMBARGOED UNTIL EVENT BEGINS

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 18 1:30 PM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses various council matters, including the upcoming Council vote on the Safe Streets Act and other Council matters

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 18 7:00 PM Dover City Council Planning Commission meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 18 7:00 PM Howard County Council legislative public hearing

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Sep. 18 – Thursday, Sep. 21 National Head Start Fall Leadership Institute

Location: Crystal City, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nhsa.org, https://twitter.com/natlheadstart

Contacts: NHSA, 1 703 739 0875

Monday, Sep. 18 – Wednesday, Sep. 20 FDA/PHUSE Annual Computational Science Symposium (CSS) – ‘The FDA/PHUSE Annual Computational Science Symposium’, co-sponsored by Food and Drug Administration and PHUSE, bringing together FDA, industry, and academia, with the agency updating participants on current initiatives

Location: Silver Spring Civic Building at Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Pl, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.phuse.global, https://twitter.com/PHUSETwitta, #PHUSE

Contacts: Kayley Stephens, PHUSE, communications@phuse.global, PHUSETwitta

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 18 Maryland Governor Wes Moore has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 19 11:30 AM Delaware Gov. Carney signs Literacy Month proclamation – Delaware Governor John Carney signs Literacy Month proclamation with First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, Delaware Department of Education Secretary Mark Holodick, State Sen. Laura Sturgeon, Delaware Libraries Director Dr Annie Norman, and Wilmington Library Director Jamar Rahming

Location: Wilmington Public Library, 10 E 10th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

