Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Sep. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Sep. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Sep. 17 12:00 PM ‘Inside with Jen Psaki’ on MSNBC – ‘Inside with Jen Psaki’, weekly political show with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki breaking down the biggest issues of the week with one-to-one interviews. Guests include Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Pramila Jayapal

Weblinks: http://www.msnbc.msn.com/, https://twitter.com/msnbc

Contacts: MSNBC media relations, MSNBCTVinfo@nbcuni.com, 1 212 664 6605

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Sep. 17 1:20 PM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden departs Delaware Air National Guard Base en route to the White House (1:20 PM EDT, out-of-town pool), arrives at the White House South Lawn (2:15 PM EDT, open press) and departs the White House South Lawn en route to Joint Base Andrews (5:25 PM EDT, open press). President Biden then departs JBA en route to John F. Kennedy International Airport (6:40 PM EDT, open press), departs JFK en route to New York (6:50 PM EDT, open press) and arrives at the Wall Street Landing Zone, New York (7:05 PM EDT, supplemental pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Sep. 17 3:30 PM Maryland Democratic Party hosts Latinx Reception

Location: Olney, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mddems.org, https://twitter.com/mddems

Contacts: Maryland Democratic Party, info@mddems.org, 1 410 269 8818

Full address provided upon RSVP

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 18 1:30 PM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses various council matters, including the upcoming Council vote on the Safe Streets Act and other Council matters

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 18 7:00 PM Dover City Council Planning Commission meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 18 7:00 PM Howard County Council legislative public hearing

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Sep. 18 – Thursday, Sep. 21 National Head Start Fall Leadership Institute

Location: Crystal City, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nhsa.org, https://twitter.com/natlheadstart

Contacts: NHSA, 1 703 739 0875

——————–

Monday, Sep. 18 – Wednesday, Sep. 20 FDA/PHUSE Annual Computational Science Symposium (CSS) – ‘The FDA/PHUSE Annual Computational Science Symposium’, co-sponsored by Food and Drug Administration and PHUSE, bringing together FDA, industry, and academia, with the agency updating participants on current initiatives

Location: Silver Spring Civic Building at Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Pl, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.phuse.global, https://twitter.com/PHUSETwitta, #PHUSE

Contacts: Kayley Stephens, PHUSE, communications@phuse.global, PHUSETwitta

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.