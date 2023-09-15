Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Sep. 15. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Sep. 15.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 15 8:30 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore tours the Maryland Innovation Center, Kenneth S. Ulman Innovation Center, 6751 Columbia Gateway Dr, Suite 300, Columbia, MD (8:30 AM EDT), meets with Howard County Executive Calvin Ball (9:00 AM EDT), hosts the Cabinet Meeting ‘Road Tour’ in Howard County (9:45 AM EDT), appears live on 106.7 The Fan with J.P. Finlay (1:00 PM EDT), visits the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, Intersection of Rogers Ave and Patapsco River Rd, 3561 Rogers Ave, Ellicott City, MD (1:15 PM EDT), and tours the Safe & Sound Projects and businesses of Historic Ellicott City’s Main Street, 3731 Hamilton St, Ellicott City, MD (1:40 PM EDT)

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 15 11:45 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (11:45 AM EDT, closed press), departs the White House South Lawn en route to New Castle, DE (6:25 PM EDT, open press), and arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base (7:20 AM EDT, out-of-town travel pool)

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 15 12:05 PM Vice President Harris’s public schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris departs Washington, DC, en route to Greensboro, NC, via Joint Base Andrews (12:05 PM EDT, closed press), arrives at Piedmont Triad International Airport (1:05 PM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media) and continues her national ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ college tour by participating in a moderated conversation with actor Terrence J and EPA Administrator Michael Regen at North Carolina A&T University (2:30 PM PM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media). Vice President Harris then departs Piedmont Triad International Airport en route to Washington, DC (4:55 PM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media) and arrives at Joint Base Andrews (5:55 PM EDT. closed press)

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 15 4:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott welcomes ‘Little Amal’ to Baltimore

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 15 6:25 PM President Joe Biden travels to New Castle, DE

