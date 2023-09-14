Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 14. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 14.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 8:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore meets with University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay A. Perman, MD (8:00 AM EDT), delivers remarks at the Ready, Set, GROW! Procurement Connections Workshop, hosted by the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, 7002 Arundel Mills Cir #7777, Hanover, MD (9:45 AM EDT), attends the Montgomery County Broadband Affordable Connectivity Program Training session (11:30 AM EDT), and delivers remarks at President Biden’s event regarding the U.S. economy, Prince George’s Community College, 301 Largo Rd, Largo, MD (2:15 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 9:00 AM FRB New York hosts Digital Equity Workshop for the Islands, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic States – Federal Reserve Bank of New York hosts Digital Equity Workshop for the Islands, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic States, in partnership with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

Location: Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 33 Liberty St, New York, NY

Weblinks: https://www.newyorkfed.org/newsevents/events/regional_outreach/2023/0914-2023, https://twitter.com/NewYorkFed

Contacts: Ellen Simon, FRB New York, ellen.simon@ny.frb.org, 1 347 978 3036

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 10:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden arrives receives the President’s Daily Brief (10:00 AM EDT, closed press), departs the White House en route to Largo, MD via the White House South Grounds (1:30 PM EDT, in-town travel pool), arrives at Prince George’s Community College, Largo, MD (2:10 PM EDT, in-town travel pool) and delivers remarks on ‘Bidenomics’ (2:45 PM EDT, open press). President Biden later arrives at the White House South grounds (4:10 PM EDT, in-town travel pool) and participates n a virtual call and delivering remarks with rabbis around the country to commemorate the Jewish High Holidays (6:15 PM EDT, in-house pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 10:15 AM Vice President Harris’s public schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris departs from Washington, DC, en route to Hampton, VA via Joint Base Andrews (10:15 AM EDT, pooled press), arrives at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (10:55 AM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media) and kicks off her national ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ college tour by participating in a moderated conversation with actor Terrence J at Hampton University (1:05 PM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media). Vice President Harris then departs Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport en route to New York (2:30 PM EDT, pooled press), arrives at LaGuardia Airport (3:35 PM EDT, closed press), departs LaGuardia en route to Washington, DC (7:55 PM EDT, closed press) and arrives at Joint Base Andrews (8:55 PM EDT. closed press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 11:00 AM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces the launch of Theatre Week 2023

Location: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Co, 641 D St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 12:30 PM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller’s public schedule – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller chairs the second meeting of the Work Zone Safety Work Group, Governor’s Reception Room, 100 State Circle, Annapolis, MD (12:30 PM EDT), and delivers remarks at the inaugural Indo-American Community Services (IACS) Executive Connect Dinner, Willard InterContinental Hotel, 1401 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington DC (6:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 2:45 PM President Biden delivers address on ‘Bidenomics’ – President Joe Biden delivers an address ‘Bidenomics’ at Prince George’s Community College, Largo, MD (2:45 PM EDT), before participating in a virtual call and delivering remarks with rabbis around the country to commemorate the Jewish High Holidays (6:15 PM EDT)

Location: Prince George’s Community College – Main Campus, 301 Largo Rd, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

For remarks, open press – for call, in-house pool

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 7:00 PM Montgomery County Executive Elrich hosts budget community meeting – Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich hosts ‘Community Conversation’ on FY 2025 budget recommendations

Location: Mid-County Community Recreation Center, 2004 Queensguard Rd, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Mark Roper, Montgomery County, MD , mark.roper@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 962 1743

