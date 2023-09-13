Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Sep. 13. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Sep. 13.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 13 8:15 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the Maryland Workforce Association’s ‘Raising the Bar’ event (8:15 AM EDT), visits Baltimore County Public School’s Western School of Technology with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr, Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones, and Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu, Western School of Technology, 100 W Kenwood Ave, Catonsville, MD (10:00 AM EDT), and participates in a Back to School town hall with Maryland Public Television Jeff Salkin, Maryland Public Television, 11767 Owings Mills Blvd, Owings Mills, MD (7:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 13 9:00 AM Wilmington Police Department hosts monthly Coffee with a Cop event

Location: Milk and Honey Coffeehouse & Gallery, 239 North Market Street, 807 Union St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 13 10:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden arrives receives the President’s Daily Brief (10:00 AM EDT, closed press), convenes a meeting of his cancer cabinet with First Lady Dr Jill Biden in the White House Cabinet Room (2:30 PM EDT, in-house pool), departs the White House South Lawn en route to McLean, VA (6:15 PM EDT, in-town travel pool) and arrives at McLean, VA (6:30 PM EDT, in-town travel pool). President Biden then participates in a campaign reception (6:40 PM EDT, restricted in-town travel pool) and arrives at the White House South Grounds (8:30 PM EDT, in-town pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 13 12:55 PM Vice President Harris’s public schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris ceremonially swears in the President’s Committee on Arts & Humanities in the White House State Dining Room (12:55 PM EDT, closed press), travels from Washington, DC to Chicago via Joint Base Andrews (3:05 PM EDT, closed press), arrives at Chicago Midway International Airport (4:05 PM CDT, open to pre-credentialed media), delivers remarks at a campaign event (5:00 PM CDT, closed press). Vice President Harris then departs Chicago Midway International Airport en route to Washington, DC (6:45 PM EDT, open to pre-credentialed media) and arrives at Joint Base Andrews (9:15 PM EDT, closed press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 13 5:30 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott greets water governance task force – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski greet the Baltimore Regional Water Governance Task Force ahead of the inaugural meeting

Location: Randallstown Community Center, 3505 Resource Dr, Randallstown, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 13 6:40 PM Joe Biden attends campaign reception in Virginia – President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, participates in a campaign reception in Virginia

Location: McLean, VA

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President, BidenPress@joebiden.com

Restricted In-Town Travel Pool

Wednesday, Sep. 13 – Thursday, Sep. 14 Graphics Pro Expo – Graphics Pro Expo for equipment, supplies and services in the sign making, digital printing, apparel decorating, embroidery, screenprinting, sublimation, awards, engraving and custom gift markets

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://graphics-pro-expo.com/, https://twitter.com/gp_expo

Contacts: GRAPHICS PRO EXPO, 1 800 560 9941

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 13 – Friday, Sep. 15 V.I.S.I.O.N. Conference – Association of African American Financial Advisors’ (AAAA) V.I.S.I.O.N. Conference, including presentation of the annual Spirit of the V.I.S.I.O.N. Leadership Award

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: http://aaafainc.com

Contacts: Elizabeth Shim, Haven Tower Group, eshim@haventower.com, 1 142 4317 4861

Thursday, Sep. 14 9:00 AM FRB New York hosts Digital Equity Workshop for the Islands, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic States – Federal Reserve Bank of New York hosts Digital Equity Workshop for the Islands, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic States, in partnership with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

Location: Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 33 Liberty St, New York, NY

Weblinks: https://www.newyorkfed.org/newsevents/events/regional_outreach/2023/0914-2023, https://twitter.com/NewYorkFed

Contacts: Ellen Simon, FRB New York, ellen.simon@ny.frb.org, 1 347 978 3036

