Mid Atlantic Daybook

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 12 9:00 AM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller celebrates expansion of Maryland Meals for Achievement program – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller attends a press event to celebrate the expansion of the Maryland Meals for Achievement in-classroom breakfast program

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 12 9:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the Maryland Minority Business Counts Expo at Bowie State University, 14000 Jericho Park Rd. Bowie, MD (9:00 AM EDT) and participants in the Semafor Principals Live event, held at the Gallup Building, 901 F St. NW, Washington, DC (11:00 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 12 10:00 AM President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

closed press

Tuesday, Sep. 12 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Aerospace Summit – U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosts Global Aerospace Summit, discussing the latest developments, trends, challenges, and opportunities in both aviation and space. This year’s theme is ‘Innovating the Skies, Connecting the World’

Location: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

Wednesday, Sep. 13 – Thursday, Sep. 14 Graphics Pro Expo – Graphics Pro Expo for equipment, supplies and services in the sign making, digital printing, apparel decorating, embroidery, screenprinting, sublimation, awards, engraving and custom gift markets

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://graphics-pro-expo.com/, https://twitter.com/gp_expo

Contacts: GRAPHICS PRO EXPO, 1 800 560 9941

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 13 – Friday, Sep. 15 V.I.S.I.O.N. Conference – Association of African American Financial Advisors’ (AAAA) V.I.S.I.O.N. Conference, including presentation of the annual Spirit of the V.I.S.I.O.N. Leadership Award

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: http://aaafainc.com

Contacts: Elizabeth Shim, Haven Tower Group, eshim@haventower.com, 1 142 4317 4861

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 13 Joe Biden attends campaign reception in Virginia – President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, participates in a campaign reception in Virginia

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President, BidenPress@joebiden.com

Thursday, Sep. 14 9:00 AM FRB New York hosts Digital Equity Workshop for the Islands, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic States – Federal Reserve Bank of New York hosts Digital Equity Workshop for the Islands, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic States, in partnership with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

Location: Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 33 Liberty St, New York, NY

Weblinks: https://www.newyorkfed.org/newsevents/events/regional_outreach/2023/0914-2023, https://twitter.com/NewYorkFed

Contacts: Ellen Simon, FRB New York, ellen.simon@ny.frb.org, 1 347 978 3036

