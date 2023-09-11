Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Sep. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Sep. 11.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 11 6:05 AM Vice President Harris’s public schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris travels from Joint Base Andrews to New York City (6:05 AM EDT, pooled press), arrives at LaGuardia International Airport (7:00 AM EDT, pooled press), attends the 9/11 Commemoration at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum (8:30 AM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media), departs LaGuardia en route to Washington, DC (10:40 AM EDT, pooled press) and arrives at Joint Base Andrews (11:40 AM EDT, pooled press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 11 6:05 AM Vice President Harris’s public schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris travels from Joint Base Andrews to New York City (6:05 AM EDT, pooled press), arrives at LaGuardia International Airport (7:00 AM EDT, pooled press), attends the 9/11 Commemoration at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum (8:30 AM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media), departs LaGuardia en route to Washington, DC (10:40 AM EDT, pooled press) and arrives at Joint Base Andrews (11:40 AM EDT, pooled press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 11 7:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore participates in Team Red, White & Blue’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (7:00 AM EDT), and honors 9/11 at the Baltimore National Cemetery, with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough (9:00 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 11 8:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott attends commemorative ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of 9/11

Location: Baltimore Trade Center, 401 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 11 9:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (9:00 AM ICT, closed press), meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính (11:40 AM ICT, out-of-town pool spray) and drops by a meeting of CEOs (11:55 AM ICT, out-of-town pool spray) at the Office of the Government; meets with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong at the Presidential Palace (1:00 PM ICT, out-of-town pool spray), attends a State Luncheon (1:30 PM ICT, out-of-town pool spray), meets with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the National Assembly, Hanoi (2:55 PM ICT, out-of-town pool spray) and visits the John Sidney McCain III Memorial (3:35 PM ICT, out-of-town pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 11 9:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule continued – President Joe Biden departs Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi en route to Anchorage, AK (4:40 PM ICT, out-of-town pool), arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage (12:05 PM AKDT, out-of-town pool), delivers remarks to service members, first responders, and their families on the anniversary of 9/11 (12:45 PM AKDT, open press), departs Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson en route to Joint Base Andrews (2:00 PM AKDT, out-of-town pool). President Biden later arrives at Joint Base Andrews (12:15 AM EDT, out-of-town pool) and the White House South Lawn (12:35 AM EDT, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 11 9:30 AM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller’s public schedule – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller attends a Anne Arundel County September 11th Memorial and Wreath Laying event with First Lady Dawn Moore, Anne Arundel County Police Department 8495 Veterans Highway, Millersville, MD (9:30 AM EDT), and joins Baltimore Orioles players and staff and First Lady Dawn Moore to assemble care packages for active military members and first responders on the field at Oriole Park, in commemoration of the September 11 National Day of Service, Camden Yards, 333 W Camden St, Baltimore, MD (3:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 11 2:00 PM Delaware Governor John Carney signs multiple pieces of legislation

Location: State of Delaware – Carvel Office Building, 820 N French St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

Monday, Sep. 11 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 American Association of Christian Schools Annual National Legislative Conference

Location: Crowne Plaza Crystal City-Washington, D.C., an IHG Hotel, 1480 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aacs.org/, https://twitter.com/AACS_DC

Contacts: AACS, 1 423 629 4280

——————–

Monday, Sep. 11 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 COSCDA Annual Training Conference – Council of State Community Development Agencies Annual Training Conference, hosted by Louisiana Division of Administration Office of Community Development

Location: Graduate Annapolis, 126 West St, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.coscda.org

Contacts: Council of State Community Development Agencies, coscda@coscda.org

——————–

Monday, Sep. 11 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 2023 National Cleanup Workshop – 2023 National Cleanup Workshop, focusing on environmental remediation efforts across the Department of Energy complex

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.cleanupworkshop.com, https://twitter.com/EnergyCAorg

Contacts: Dylan Kama, Energy Communities Alliance, dylank@energyca.org, 1 202 828 2465

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 12 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Aerospace Summit – U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosts Global Aerospace Summit, discussing the latest developments, trends, challenges, and opportunities in both aviation and space. This year’s theme is ‘Innovating the Skies, Connecting the World’

Location: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 13 – Thursday, Sep. 14 Graphics Pro Expo – Graphics Pro Expo for equipment, supplies and services in the sign making, digital printing, apparel decorating, embroidery, screenprinting, sublimation, awards, engraving and custom gift markets

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://graphics-pro-expo.com/, https://twitter.com/gp_expo

Contacts: GRAPHICS PRO EXPO, 1 800 560 9941

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 13 – Friday, Sep. 15 V.I.S.I.O.N. Conference – Association of African American Financial Advisors’ (AAAA) V.I.S.I.O.N. Conference, including presentation of the annual Spirit of the V.I.S.I.O.N. Leadership Award

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: http://aaafainc.com

Contacts: Elizabeth Shim, Haven Tower Group, eshim@haventower.com, 1 142 4317 4861

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.