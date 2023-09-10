Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Sep. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Sep. 10.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Sep. 10 11:00 AM City of Manassas hosts Out of the Darkness Walk, for World Suicide Prevention Day

Location: Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.manassascity.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofManassas

Contacts: City of Manassas, VA, 1 703 257 8200

——————–

——————–

Monday, Sep. 11 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 American Association of Christian Schools Annual National Legislative Conference

Location: Crowne Plaza Crystal City-Washington, D.C., an IHG Hotel, 1480 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aacs.org/, https://twitter.com/AACS_DC

Contacts: AACS, 1 423 629 4280

——————–

Monday, Sep. 11 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 COSCDA Annual Training Conference – Council of State Community Development Agencies Annual Training Conference, hosted by Louisiana Division of Administration Office of Community Development

Location: Graduate Annapolis, 126 West St, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.coscda.org

Contacts: Council of State Community Development Agencies, coscda@coscda.org

——————–

Monday, Sep. 11 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 2023 National Cleanup Workshop – 2023 National Cleanup Workshop, focusing on environmental remediation efforts across the Department of Energy complex

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.cleanupworkshop.com, https://twitter.com/EnergyCAorg

Contacts: Dylan Kama, Energy Communities Alliance, dylank@energyca.org, 1 202 828 2465

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 12 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Aerospace Summit – U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosts Global Aerospace Summit, discussing the latest developments, trends, challenges, and opportunities in both aviation and space. This year’s theme is ‘Innovating the Skies, Connecting the World’

Location: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

