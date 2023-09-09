Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Sep. 09. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Sep. 09.

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 09 9:30 AM Maryland Gov. Moore and Baltimore Mayor Scott discuss public service vacancies – Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and AFSCME President Lee Saunders discuss need to fill open public service positions throughout Maryland, via press conference

Location: AFSCME COUNCIL 67, 1410 Bush St Suite A, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.afscmemd.org/, https://twitter.com/AFSCMEMaryland

Contacts: Natalia Pérez Santos, AFSCME Maryland, nperezsantos@afscme.org, 1 305 308 9263

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Delaware National Guard hosts promotion ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer Four Ernestine Epps

Location: 1200 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901, USA

Weblinks: http://www.delawarenationalguard.com

Contacts: Cpt. Wendy Dill, Delaware National Guard, wendy.m.dill.mil@army.mil, 1 302 518 4094

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 09 3:00 PM Montgomery County hosts 18th annual Silver Spring Jazz Festival

Location: Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Pl, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Catherine Rytkonen, Montgomery County, MD, catherine.rytkonen@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 401 5030

Saturday, Sep. 09 – Monday, Sep. 11 The 9/11 Promise Run – The 9/11 Promise Run, with long-distance runners beginning a 245-mile journey from the Pentagon to the 9/11 Memorial in New York, to honor those lost in the 9/11 terror attacks, first responders, military personnel, and the children and families of those directly impacted * After the journey begins, individuals have a choice to run to Ground Zero or to bike to Shanksville, PA

Weblinks: http://www.911promiserun.com, https://twitter.com/911PromiseRun

Contacts: Jennifer DePoto, 9/11 Promise Run , jennifer.depoto@gmail.com

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Sep. 10 11:00 AM City of Manassas hosts Out of the Darkness Walk, for World Suicide Prevention Day

Location: Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.manassascity.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofManassas

Contacts: City of Manassas, VA, 1 703 257 8200

Monday, Sep. 11 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 American Association of Christian Schools Annual National Legislative Conference

Location: Crowne Plaza Crystal City-Washington, D.C., an IHG Hotel, 1480 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aacs.org/, https://twitter.com/AACS_DC

Contacts: AACS, 1 423 629 4280

Monday, Sep. 11 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 COSCDA Annual Training Conference – Council of State Community Development Agencies Annual Training Conference, hosted by Louisiana Division of Administration Office of Community Development

Location: Graduate Annapolis, 126 West St, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.coscda.org

Contacts: Council of State Community Development Agencies, coscda@coscda.org

Monday, Sep. 11 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 2023 National Cleanup Workshop – 2023 National Cleanup Workshop, focusing on environmental remediation efforts across the Department of Energy complex

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.cleanupworkshop.com, https://twitter.com/EnergyCAorg

Contacts: Dylan Kama, Energy Communities Alliance, dylank@energyca.org, 1 202 828 2465

