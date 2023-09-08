Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Sep. 08. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Sep. 08.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 08 6:10 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden arrives at Ramstein, Germany for a brief refueling stop (6:10 AM CEST, out-of-town pool) departs Ramstein, Germany en route to New Delhi, India (7:40 AM CEST, out-of-town pool) arrives at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, India (6:55 PM IST, out-of-town pool), and participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India (7:35 PM IST, officials only)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 08 8:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends Fire Ops Day at the Baltimore City Fire Academy, 6720 Pulaski Hwy, Baltimore, MD (8:00 AM EDT), attends the Agriculture Day Governor’s luncheon (12:00 PM EDT), tours the Maryland State Fair, Timonium Fairgrounds, 2200 York Rd, Timonium, MD (1:00 PM EDT), visits Baltimore Safe Haven, 907 and 912 Edmondson Ave, Baltimore, MD (2:30 PM EDT), and throws out the first pitch at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats vs. Bowie Baysox game, Bowie Baysox Baseball Club, 4101 Crain Hwy, Bowie, MD (6:45 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 08 10:00 AM Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester hosts a roundtable on Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Location: Sean’s House, 136 W Main St, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://bluntrochester.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repbrochester

Contacts: Victoria Panzera, Office of Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, victoria.panzera@mail.house.gov, 1 302 753 7684

Please note the information provided in this advisory is for press planning purposes only. The event is not open to the general public.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 08 11:00 AM Delaware Gov. Carney signs proclamation for Senate extraordinary session – Delaware Governor John Carney signs proclamation to call an Extraordinary Session of the Delaware State Senate

Location: Delaware Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

Reporters should RSVP to Emily Hershman (Emily.Hershman@delaware.gov) for more details

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 08 11:00 AM National Park Service hosts official reopening for Antietam National Battlefield visitor center

Location: Antietam National Battlefield Visitor Center, 5831 Dunker Church Rd, Sharpsburg, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nps.gov, https://twitter.com/NatlParkService

Contacts: Chelsea Sullivan, NPS, Chelsea_Sullivan@nps.gov, 1 202 297 2659

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 08 11:45 AM GOP Sen. Susan Collin’s public schedule – Republican Sen. Susan Collins attends and deliver remarks at groundbreaking of Global Secure Shipping’s new manufacturing facility, Global Secure Shipping Inc, 122 Penny Rd, Old Town (11:45 AM EDT); and delivers remarks at the 59th Annual Maine State Federation of Firefighters Convention, The Northeastland Hotel, 436 Main St., Presque Isle (6:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.collins.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/senatorcollins

Contacts: Annie Clark, Office of Sen. Collins, annie_clark@collins.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2523

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 08 12:30 PM Democratic Sen. Tom Carper speaks to Leadership Delaware class of 2023

Location: Delaware Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 08 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen holds Inflation Reduction Act town hall, First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd, Landover, MD (1:00 PM EDT), and tours the Maryland Multicultural Youth Center and discusses increasing outreach for the Latino community and youth in Prince George’s County,The Maryland Multicultural Youth Center, 6200 Sheridan St, Riverdale, MD (3:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.vanhollen.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/ChrisVanHollen

Contacts: Francesca Amodeo, Office of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Francesca_Amodeo@VanHollen.Senate.Gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 08 4:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott hosts ceremony honoring grant recipients – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott attends ceremony to honor 22 inaugural grant recipients of the Digital Equity Fund

Location: Cahill Recreation Center, 4001 Clifton Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

Friday, Sep. 08 – Sunday, Sep. 10 SNACC Annual Meeting – Society Of Neurosurgical Anesthesia & Critical Care Annual Meeting

Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.snacc.org/

Contacts: SNACC, snacc@snacc.org, 1 847 825 5586

——————–

Friday, Sep. 08 – Thursday, Oct. 12 NSH Annual Symposium/Convention – National Society for Histotechnology Annual Symposium/Convention

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nsh.org/, https://twitter.com/NS4Histotech

Contacts: NSH, histo@nsh.org, 1 301 262 6221

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 09 – Monday, Sep. 11 The 9/11 Promise Run – The 9/11 Promise Run, with long-distance runners beginning a 245-mile journey from the Pentagon to the 9/11 Memorial in New York, to honor those lost in the 9/11 terror attacks, first responders, military personnel, and the children and families of those directly impacted * After the journey begins, individuals have a choice to run to Ground Zero or to bike to Shanksville, PA

Weblinks: http://www.911promiserun.com, https://twitter.com/911PromiseRun

Contacts: Jennifer DePoto, 9/11 Promise Run , jennifer.depoto@gmail.com

