Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 07.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 07 10:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (10:00 AM EDT, closed press) departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews (4:45 PM EDT, open press) and departs JBA en route to Ramstein, Germany (5:05 PM EDT, out-of-town pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Ramstein, Germany

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 07 4:45 PM President Joe Biden begins travel to New Delhi – President Joe Biden begins travel to New Delhi, where he attends the G20 Summit. Today, President Biden travels to Ramstein, Germany

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Out-of-town pool

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 07 6:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott discusses After Action Report on 2 Jul mass shooting with community members – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley, HABC President and CEO Janet Abrahams, and MONSE Associate Director of Victim Services Mark Mason hold an in-person meeting in the Brooklyn community to have an in-depth discussion about the recently released After Action Report concerning the 2 Jul mass shooting

Location: Bay Brook Elementary/Middle School, 4301 10th St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

——————–

Friday, Sep. 08 – Sunday, Sep. 10 SNACC Annual Meeting – Society Of Neurosurgical Anesthesia & Critical Care Annual Meeting

Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.snacc.org/

Contacts: SNACC, snacc@snacc.org, 1 847 825 5586

——————–

Friday, Sep. 08 – Thursday, Oct. 12 NSH Annual Symposium/Convention – National Society for Histotechnology Annual Symposium/Convention

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nsh.org/, https://twitter.com/NS4Histotech

Contacts: NSH, histo@nsh.org, 1 301 262 6221

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 09 – Monday, Sep. 11 The 9/11 Promise Run – The 9/11 Promise Run, with long-distance runners beginning a 245-mile journey from the Pentagon to the 9/11 Memorial in New York, to honor those lost in the 9/11 terror attacks, first responders, military personnel, and the children and families of those directly impacted * After the journey begins, individuals have a choice to run to Ground Zero or to bike to Shanksville, PA

Weblinks: http://www.911promiserun.com, https://twitter.com/911PromiseRun

Contacts: Jennifer DePoto, 9/11 Promise Run , jennifer.depoto@gmail.com

