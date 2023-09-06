Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Sep. 06. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Sep. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 06 8:00 AM Defense News Conference – Defense News Conference. Speakers include Democratic Sen. Jack Reed, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo, and Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://conference.defensenews.com/, https://twitter.com/defense_news

Contacts: Defense News Conference, sightline-marketing@mco.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 06 8:20 AM Delaware Governor John Carney visits Stubbs Early Education Center

Location: Stubbs Early Education Center, 1100 N Pine St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

Reporters should RSVP to Emily Hershman (Emily.Hershman@delaware.gov) for more details

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 06 10:00 AM Maryland Governor Wes Moore chairs the Board of Public Works meeting

Location: Maryland State House, 100 State Cir, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 06 10:00 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott’s public schedule – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott holds media availability following Board of Estimates meeting, Baltimore City Hall (10:00 AM EDT), and makes announcement on the city’s efforts to promote home ownership, Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Dr (6:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 06 10:15 AM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrates National Read a Book Day

Location: Friendship Ideal Campus, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 06 10:30 AM Prince George’s County Council meeting

Location: Wayne K. Curry Administration Building, 1301 McCormick Dr, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Gillie Haynes, Prince George’s County, councilmedia@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 5949

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 06 1:00 PM Frederick County holds Deaf Awareness Month Proclamation ceremony

Location: Winchester Hall, 12 E Church St, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Chloe Scott, Frederick County, cjscott@frederickcountymd.gov, 1 301 600 2590

——————–

——————–

Friday, Sep. 08 – Sunday, Sep. 10 SNACC Annual Meeting – Society Of Neurosurgical Anesthesia & Critical Care Annual Meeting

Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.snacc.org/

Contacts: SNACC, snacc@snacc.org, 1 847 825 5586

——————–

Friday, Sep. 08 – Thursday, Oct. 12 NSH Annual Symposium/Convention – National Society for Histotechnology Annual Symposium/Convention

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nsh.org/, https://twitter.com/NS4Histotech

Contacts: NSH, histo@nsh.org, 1 301 262 6221

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.