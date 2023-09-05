Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Sep. 05. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Sep. 05.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 05 7:20 AM Delaware Gov. Carney makes school visits – Delaware Governor John Carney visits Eastside Charter School, 3000 N Claymont St, Wilmington, DE (7:20 AM EDT), and visits The Bayard School, 200 S Dupont St, Wilmington, DE (8:10 AM EDT)

Location: Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

Reporters should RSVP to Emily Hershman (Emily.Hershman@delaware.gov) for more details

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 05 9:30 AM HHS Secretary Becerra in Virginia – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra highlights ‘Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs’

Location: ADAMS Compassionate Healthcare Network, 4431 Brookfield Corporate Dr F, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.hhs.gov, https://twitter.com/HHSgov

Contacts: HHS, media@hhs.gov, 1 202 690 6343, SpoxHHS

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 05 11:00 AM Dem Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons announce grant for counseling service – Democrats Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons announce a federal grant for Brandywine Counseling & Community Services, via press conference

Location: Brandywine Counseling & Community Services, Lancaster Avenue, 2713 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 05 7:00 PM Howard County Council legislative session

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 06 8:00 AM Defense News Conference – Defense News Conference. Speakers include Democratic Sen. Jack Reed, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo, and Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://conference.defensenews.com/, https://twitter.com/defense_news

Contacts: Defense News Conference, sightline-marketing@mco.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 06 10:30 AM Prince George’s County Council meeting

Location: Wayne K. Curry Administration Building, 1301 McCormick Dr, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Gillie Haynes, Prince George’s County, councilmedia@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 5949

