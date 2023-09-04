Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Sep. 04. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Sep. 04.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 04 10:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (6:00 AM EDT, closed press), departs Rehoboth Beach, DE en route to Dover, DE (7:15 AM EDT, out-of-town pool), departs Dover, DE en route to Philadelphia via Dover Air Force Base (7:45 AM EDT, supplemental pool) and arrives at Philadelphia International Airpirt (8:15 AM EDT, open press). President Biden then delivers remarks celebrating Labor Day and ‘honoring America’s workers and unions’ at the Annual Tri-State Labor Parade, at Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19, Philadelphia (9:20 AM EDT, open press), departs Philadelphia Intl Airport en route to New Castle, DE (10:20 AM EDT, supplemental pool) and arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, DE (10:50 AM EDT, supplemental pool). President Biden later departs Delaware Air National Guard Base en route to Joint Base Andrews (5:25 PM EDT, supplemental pool), departs JBA en route to the White House (6:15 PM EDT, supplemental pool) and arrives at the White House South Lawn (6:25 AM EDT, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Monday, Sep. 04 2:00 PM Arlington Democrats’ Labor Day Chili Cook Off

Location: Lyon Park Community Center, 414 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtondemocrats.org, https://twitter.com/ArlingtonDems

Contacts: Arlington Democrats, info@arlingtondemocrats.org, 1 703 528 8588

Monday, Sep. 04 Labor Day – Labor Day. Financial markets closed

Wednesday, Sep. 06 8:00 AM Defense News Conference – Defense News Conference. Speakers include Democratic Sen. Jack Reed, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo, and Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://conference.defensenews.com/, https://twitter.com/defense_news

Contacts: Defense News Conference, sightline-marketing@mco.com

