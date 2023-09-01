Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Sep. 01. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Sep. 01.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 01 9:00 AM Maryland Governor Wes Moore appears live on FOX 5 DC’s ‘Zip Trip’ morning show

Location: National Harbor, 165 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 01 10:00 AM Port of Baltimore holds a ceremonial ribbon cutting for Norwegian Cruise Line

Location: Baltimore Cruise Port, 2001 E McComas St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mpa.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/portofbalt

Contacts: Richard Scher, MPA, rscher@marylandports.com, 1 410 385 4483

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 01 10:30 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper visits the future Milford location of the Delaware Food Bank, 102 Delaware Veterans Blvd, Milford, DE (10:30 AM EDT), attends ServiceSource Delaware’s Participant and Family Field Day and lunch, 165 Commerce Way, Dover, DE (12:00 PM EDT), and visits the Dover small business, The Scoop on Loockerman, 305 W. Loockerman St, Dover, DE (2:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 01 1:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott attends Maryland Cycling Classic press conference

Location: Rita Rossi Colwell Center, 701 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 01 7:00 PM Frederick Arts Council announces 17th Annual Art in the Park

Location: Nymeo Field At Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Dr, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Gabriella Smith, Frederick County, info@frederickartscouncil.org, 1 443 699 8449

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.