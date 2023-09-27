Micron: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.43 billion…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.43 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of $1.31. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.18 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.91 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.83 billion, or $5.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Micron expects its results to range from a loss of $1.14 per share to a loss of $1 per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.6 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.12 billion.

