Matrix Service: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Monday reported a loss of $336,000 in…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Monday reported a loss of $336,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $205.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $52.4 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $795 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTRX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.