Matrix Service: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 11, 2023, 4:22 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Monday reported a loss of $336,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $205.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $52.4 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $795 million.

