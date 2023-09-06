Magal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) — RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) — Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $211,000 in its second quarter.

The Ramat Gan, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The security and intelligence company posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.

