Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $33.1 million in the period.

