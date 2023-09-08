Kroger: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Friday reported a loss of $180 million in its fiscal…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Friday reported a loss of $180 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $33.85 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.25 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.60 per share.

