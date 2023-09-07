Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Thursday reported profit of $46.6 million in its…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Thursday reported profit of $46.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $706.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $699.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Korn/Ferry expects its per-share earnings to range from 91 cents to $1.01. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.53.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $675 million to $695 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $695.7 million.

