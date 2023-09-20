Live Radio
Home » Latest News » KB Home: Fiscal Q3…

KB Home: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 20, 2023, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $149.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.80.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KBH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up