KB Home: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $149.9…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $149.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.80.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KBH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.