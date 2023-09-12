Kaspien Holdings Inc: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The specialty retailer posted revenue of $33.1 million in the period.

