Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 3:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 2

Northann – Elk Grove, Calif., 3 million shares, priced $3-$5, managed by Craft Capital Management/RF Lafferty & Co. Proposed NYSE American symbol NCL. Business: Makes and sells 3D printed vinyl flooring products.

WeBuy Global – Singapore, 3.5 million shares, priced $4-$4.50, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol WBUY. Business: Provides an e-commerce platform for grocery and travel in Singapore and Indonesia.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

