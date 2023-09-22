Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sep. 25

XJet – Rehovot, Israel, 1.6 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Aegis Capital Corp. Proposed Nasdaq symbol XJET. Business: Makes and sells 3D printers for metal and ceramic end-use parts.

