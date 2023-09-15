Live Radio
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

September 15, 2023, 3:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sep. 18

Instacart – San Francisco, Calif., 22 million shares, priced $28-$30, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CART. Business: Operates a grocery delivery platform.

Klaviyo – Boston, 19.2 million shares, priced $25-$27, managed by Goldan Sachs/Morgan Stanely. Proposed NYSE symbol KVYO. Business: Provides a software platform that automates digital marketing campaigns.

