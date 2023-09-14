I’m a Registered Dietitian, and These Are 9 Snacks That Help Keep My Weight in Check

Research around the role snacks have in maintaining a healthy weight is all over the place. That’s because the quality…

Research around the role snacks have in maintaining a healthy weight is all over the place. That’s because the quality of the snack is what’s most important to lose weight and keep it off. According to one study, nutrient-dense snacks that pack in fiber and protein can help reduce overall calorie intake by helping to ensure you don’t overeat at your main meals.

Snacks contribute around 30% of the total daily calories for most of us. Since they make up such a significant portion of our daily energy intake, they should provide essential nutrients, rather than being empty, low-quality choices. For me, eating three meals a day and two snacks is perfect. I’ll have a mid-morning and afternoon snack and try not to eat anything after dinner.

Whenever I need to watch my weight, the first place I start is with more attention to my snacks. My meals are always pretty similar in terms of calories and quality, but where my diet may go a bit sideways is when I snack on high-calorie treats like mochaccinos, tortilla chips and dip, baked goods or my fave, gummy candies. To get back on track, I focus on wholesome snacks that include whole grains, fruits, veggies, nuts and low-fat dairy products.

Here are nine of my favorite snacks to help me lose weight and keep it off. They are all nutrient-rich and provide nutrients like vitamins and minerals, protein and fiber to enhance satiety.

1. Apple With Nut Butter

1 medium apple with 1 to 2 tablespoons nut butter

In one study, eating an apple before a meal was found to slash 187 calories from the meal, compared to meals when no apple was eaten beforehand. I like adding nut butter to apples because I find the additional healthy fats and protein help keep me satisfied for hours.

2. Prunes

4 to 6 Sunsweet Ones prunes

One of my go-to snacks to satisfy my sweet tooth while adding fiber and beneficial vitamins and minerals to my diet are individually wrapped Sunsweet Ones prunes. I keep these shelf-stable treats in my car, my office and I even pack them in my carry-on bag when flying.

Each prune has 25 calories and is a good source of fiber. I usually have 4 to 6 prunes (100 to 150 calories and 4 to 6 grams fiber) as a satisfying snack, often with some nuts for additional protein. The fiber in prunes will help to keep you fuller longer while moderating blood sugar levels.

3. Cottage Cheese With Berries

Lowfat cottage cheese or nonfat plain Greek yogurt with fresh berries

Studies show that high-quality dairy protein can help you stay satisfied. Plain Greek yogurt and cottage cheese are two of the best high-protein, lower calorie options that have low or no added sugars. Not only will the protein keep you fuller, longer, the aminos in these foods have been shown to enhance muscle recovery and growth post-exercise.

4. KIND Minis

KIND Mini bars

Another key aspect of the healthiest snacks that can help keep your weight in check are those that control the portion size to help keep you from overeating. KIND Minis are one of my favorite between-meal pick-me-ups. They’re half the size of an original KIND Bar and have 80 to 100 calories per bar, depending upon the flavor.

I buy the variety pack, with my favorite flavors like Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt. They’re wholesome and delicious and satisfy my cravings for something chocolaty and sweet. The Minis have fiber and protein for more staying power.

5. Oatmeal

1 packet unsweetened instant oatmeal

Oatmeal is not only a great choice to start your day, a bowl of oatmeal is also a nutrient-rich satisfying snack, thanks to the oat beta-glucan fiber and protein it contains. Studies show that enjoying a bowl of whole-grain oatmeal slows digestion, turns down hunger hormones, keeping you satisfied for hours.

A packet of unsweetened oatmeal has about 100 to 150 calories and 3 to 4 grams of filling fiber and 4 grams of plant-based protein. I often top my oatmeal with nonfat plain Greek yogurt for more filling, high-quality protein. Instant oatmeal packets are always in my carry-on bag when traveling as I know I can get hot water anywhere and have a satisfying snack on the go.

6. Hummus and Pretzels

Sabra Snackers hummus and pretzels

I eat a primarily plant-based diet, so I often enjoy hummus for protein and fiber in my diet. I like the Sabra Snackers because these snack packages provide 10 grams of protein and 5 grams fiber to help keep me satisfied for hours.

The pretzels are a perfect partner to the chickpea- and tahini-based dip. Hummus is nutrient-rich and provides protein, fiber, iron and B-vitamins. The Dietary Guidelines recommend that we get 1 ½ cups of beans per week for the unique health and nutrition benefits beans provide. Snacking on hummus and veggies or pretzels can help you meet this goal.

7. Pistachios

1 packet (.75 ounce) Wonderful Pistachios

I buy the single-serve packages of flavored Wonderful pistachios, and I keep them in my car, workout bag and in my office. Pistachios are a good source of complete protein and fiber, two nutrients that help keep you satisfied.

A package has 120 or 130 calories, depending upon the flavor, and has 5 grams protein and 2 grams fiber. Pistachios are nutrient-rich, providing more than 30 essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

8. Crispbreads With Toppings

Whole-grain crispbread with wholesome toppings

For a lower-calorie option to my favorite whole-grain toast, I’ll often snack on two whole-grain Swedish crispbreads topped with nut butter and sliced banana or layered with sliced avocado, tomato and fresh mozzarella.

Anything that you’d put between bread can be enjoyed on a crispbread, albeit for fewer calories and more fiber. Crispbread “sandwiches” are a delicious and satisfying mini meal, and the crisps have about 30 calories and 2 grams of fiber each compared to about 80 calories in a slice of bread.

9. Popcorn

Skinny Pop Popcorn (1 individual package, .65 oz)

I often forget how healthful popcorn can be because I normally associate it with movie-going and smothered with butter and salt. However, if you make your own popcorn or buy ready-to-eat popcorn, it can be a satisfying snack for relatively few calories.

One individual serving bag of Skinny Pop Popcorn has 100 calories and 2 grams fiber. Plus, popcorn provides whole grains, antioxidants and B-vitamins. For me, popcorn is a healthier sub for potato or tortilla chips and other salty snacks with a fraction of the calories.

